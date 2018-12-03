University Book Store Headlines: 12.3.18
Football
$99 in FREE Gear with annual subscription or upgrade - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Nashville and hoops reset - GoldandBlack.com
'Challenge Ahead": Purdue to play in Music City Bowl - GoldandBlack.com
Additions, subtractions for Purdue roster as postseason nears - GoldandBlack.com
Blough excited to play in first bowl game - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Video: Mike Bobinski on Brohm's decision to stay at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Bobinski on contract extension: 'Things will be done' - GoldandBlack.com
Why Brohm changed his mind about going to Louisville - YahooSports
Neal has torn ACL and will miss bowl game - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm: 'You want to do the right thing - GoldandBlack.com
Auburn headed to Nashville - Auburnsports.com (Rivals)
Big Ten bowl games schedule - BTN.com
Basketball
3-2-1 of Purdue's loss at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Edwards seeking balance - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue Family🚂 pic.twitter.com/8Zo5XKsVGe— Showtime🎬⌚️ (@rice_mershawn) December 3, 2018
Recruiting
2019 FB Recruiting Class Capsule: Defensive line - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Karlaftis on ' Gold and Black LIVE' - GoldandBlack.com/WLFI.com
Boiling Over: Football Recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
The Boilermakers lost to 6 teams in 2018. All 6 advanced to the Sweet 16. Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State, Kentucky, & Michigan, we’re only teams to beat Purdue. They are still dancing in NCAA Regional play. Purdue finished 24-9, Purdue’s fourth best record since ‘85.— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) December 3, 2018
Volleyball ends season with loss to No. 10 Kentucky - Purduesports.com
Wrestling's Parriott runner-up in Las Vegas - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers Born Today: Dec. 3
Mark Johanson (1957) Football, Linebacker
Ray Wallace (1963) Football, Running back
Sharon Versyp (1965) Women's Basketball, Guard/Coach
Chris Kamininski (1966) Football, Center
Chris Drossos (1968) Football, Linebacker
Jay Simpson (1993) Men's Basketball, Forward
