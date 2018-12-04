Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 12.4.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Purdue coaches can't wait to mold talent - GoldandBlack.com

Data Driven: Auburn metrics - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Early Look: Auburn -- GoldandBlack.com

Auburn to replace offensive coordinator - Auburn Rivals

Blough eager for Music City Bowl opportunity - Journal & Courier ($)

Proactive approach helped keep Brohm at Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Post bowl announcment - GoldandBlack.com

Urban Meyer to step down after Rose Bowl - Yahoo Sports

99Cyber FREE Gear offer to join GoldandBlack.com - GoldandBlack.com

Auburn's Davis, Brown honored by SEC - Auburn Now

Music City Bowl information - Purduesports.com

Basketball

Weekly Word: Changing expectations, Carsen Edwards -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Recruiting

Class Capsule: Offensive Line - GoldandBlack.com

Commitment tracker - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Boilermakers Born Today: Dec. 4

Dennis Cirbes (1945) Football, Halfback

Jeff Romack (1952) Football, Offensive tackle

Tim Petro (1953) Football, Linebacker

Nick DiLillo (1958) Football, Offensive Tackle

Joe Linville (1959) Football, Wide Receiver, Punter

Dale Wiliams (1970) Football, Assistant Coach

Gary McQuay (dec.) (1977) Men's Basketball, Forward

Jon Goldsberry (1981) Football, Linebacker, Fullback

Abe Trindle (1982) Football, Cornerback

David Pender (1987) Football, Cornerback

Kyle Sheehan (1987) Football, Defensive tackle

Xavier Reese (1990) Football, Wide receiver

Payne Durham (2000) Football, Tight end

{{ article.author_name }}