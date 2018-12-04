University Book Store Headlines: 12.4.18
Music City's match up is set! @BoilerFootball vs. @AuburnFootball Get your tickets today ➡ https://t.co/VjfLxqwPAY pic.twitter.com/HjHwV3Yvj2— Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 2, 2018
Football
Purdue coaches can't wait to mold talent - GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Auburn metrics - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Early Look: Auburn -- GoldandBlack.com
Auburn to replace offensive coordinator - Auburn Rivals
Blough eager for Music City Bowl opportunity - Journal & Courier ($)
Proactive approach helped keep Brohm at Purdue - Journal & Courier ($)
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Post bowl announcment - GoldandBlack.com
Urban Meyer to step down after Rose Bowl - Yahoo Sports
99Cyber FREE Gear offer to join GoldandBlack.com - GoldandBlack.com
Auburn's Davis, Brown honored by SEC - Auburn Now
Music City Bowl information - Purduesports.com
Basketball
Weekly Word: Changing expectations, Carsen Edwards -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Recruiting
Class Capsule: Offensive Line - GoldandBlack.com
Commitment tracker - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
We had a good season with relatively young team. Clearly our record vs. top 10 opponents must improve in order to host sub-regional matches. Hosting is significant. Very proud of the fight and effort displayed by this team. Already looking forward to getting started again. https://t.co/C97DyhA84u— Dave Shondell (@DaveShondell) December 3, 2018
Boilermakers Born Today: Dec. 4
Dennis Cirbes (1945) Football, Halfback
Jeff Romack (1952) Football, Offensive tackle
Tim Petro (1953) Football, Linebacker
Nick DiLillo (1958) Football, Offensive Tackle
Joe Linville (1959) Football, Wide Receiver, Punter
Dale Wiliams (1970) Football, Assistant Coach
Gary McQuay (dec.) (1977) Men's Basketball, Forward
Jon Goldsberry (1981) Football, Linebacker, Fullback
Abe Trindle (1982) Football, Cornerback
David Pender (1987) Football, Cornerback
Kyle Sheehan (1987) Football, Defensive tackle
Xavier Reese (1990) Football, Wide receiver
Payne Durham (2000) Football, Tight end
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.