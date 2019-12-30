Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Former Connecticut head coach Bob Diaco is Purdues' new defensive coordinator. (USA Today Sports)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Sources: Purdue is hiring La Tech DC Bob Diaco. He led a high-end unit this season in Ruston, which included No. 2 red zone defense nationally and No. 31 scoring defense. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 30, 2019

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue At The Turn: Cashing in on opportunities a must — GoldandBlack.com ($) Purdue At The Turn: Where the Boilermakers stand — GoldandBlack.com ($) Gold and Black Radio Express podcast: Basketball and more — GoldandBlack.com Lessons from non-conference key to Purdue's success — Journal and Courier ($) Matt Painter Radio Show updates — GoldandBlack.com ($) Women: Purdue set for Big Ten home opener — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Wrestling: Lydy, Brunner Win Midlands Championships, Boilers Finish 8th — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Maree (dec.) (1949) Defensive End, Football John Volk (1952) Defensive Back, Football John Buffington (1952) Defensive Back, Football Brian Thornson (1961) Punter, Football Mike Robinson (1976) Forward, Men's Basketball