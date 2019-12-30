University Book Store Headlines: 12.31.2019
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue hiring Bob Diaco as defensive coordinator — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
All-Decade Team: Offense — GoldandBlack.com
Sources: Purdue is hiring La Tech DC Bob Diaco. He led a high-end unit this season in Ruston, which included No. 2 red zone defense nationally and No. 31 scoring defense.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 30, 2019
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue At The Turn: Cashing in on opportunities a must — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue At The Turn: Where the Boilermakers stand — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Gold and Black Radio Express podcast: Basketball and more — GoldandBlack.com
Lessons from non-conference key to Purdue's success — Journal and Courier ($)
Matt Painter Radio Show updates — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Women: Purdue set for Big Ten home opener — PurdueSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
#BoilerUp signee Gus Hartwig is ready for the #AllAmericanBowl. @JoshHelmholdt catches up with the future #Purdue Boilermaker at registration in San Antonio! @GoldandBlackcom pic.twitter.com/pl9r7tPCxx— Rivals (@Rivals) December 30, 2019
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Wrestling: Lydy, Brunner Win Midlands Championships, Boilers Finish 8th — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Maree (dec.) (1949) Defensive End, Football
John Volk (1952) Defensive Back, Football
John Buffington (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Brian Thornson (1961) Punter, Football
Mike Robinson (1976) Forward, Men's Basketball
