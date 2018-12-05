Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 12.5.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Moore wins the Hornung Award - GoldandBlack.com

FREE Purdue Gear with annual subscription or upgrade - GoldandBlack.com

5 Questions before bowl practices begin: Journal & Courier ($)

What do tickets cost for Purdue's bowl game? - Journal & Courier ($)

Moore on the verge of historic Purdue records - GoldandBlack.com

Music City Bowl specifics - Purduesports.com

ICYMI: Trent announces bowl for Purdue - Sports Illustrated

Purdue-Auburn: How to watch - Journal & Courier ($)

Betting lines for every bowl game - AL.com

Auburn QB to declare for draft - Auburn Rivals

Louisville's new FB coach wants to open doors for local coaches - Louisville Rivals

Payton, Brees can pass another record by beating Tampa Bay - USA Today

Dawn of a new day in Ohio State football - Ohio State Rivals

Basketball

Scouting Purdue basketball vs. No. 23 Maryland - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue needs better first halves - Journal & Courier ($)

Scouting Purdue women vs. Ohio - Journal & Courier ($)

Recruiting

Class Capsule: Safety -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue hoping to use bowl game to bolster Nashville recruiting - GoldandBlack.com

Karlaftis, Bell make Rivals 100 - Rivals.com

Olympic/Other

Volleyball's Atkinson, Mohler collect AVCA honors - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today

Ryan Phipps (1972) Football, Defensive back

Corissa Yasen (dec.) (1973) Women's Basketball, Forward

Stacey Lovelace (1974) Women's Basketball, Forward

J. Crabtree (1977) Football, Running Back

James Dunnigan (1978) Football, Cornerback

Taylor Manuel (1993) Women's Basketball, Forward

Brady Brohm (2004) Football, Get-Back coach

