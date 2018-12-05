University Book Store Headlines: 12.5.18
The ninth annual #PaulHornungAward presented by @texasroadhouse has been won by true freshman standout receiver/return specialist #RondaleMoore, whose record setting games and BIG play moments have been amazing to watch! Congrats and welcome to the family! @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/LvMbvJJoJE— Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) December 5, 2018
Football
Moore wins the Hornung Award - GoldandBlack.com
5 Questions before bowl practices begin: Journal & Courier ($)
What do tickets cost for Purdue's bowl game? - Journal & Courier ($)
Moore on the verge of historic Purdue records - GoldandBlack.com
Music City Bowl specifics - Purduesports.com
ICYMI: Trent announces bowl for Purdue - Sports Illustrated
Purdue-Auburn: How to watch - Journal & Courier ($)
Betting lines for every bowl game - AL.com
Auburn QB to declare for draft - Auburn Rivals
Louisville's new FB coach wants to open doors for local coaches - Louisville Rivals
Payton, Brees can pass another record by beating Tampa Bay - USA Today
Dawn of a new day in Ohio State football - Ohio State Rivals
“Jarrett has been a terrific player for us the last two years, leading us to an SEC West title and becoming one of the most prolific passers in Auburn history."— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 4, 2018
Full quote from @CoachGusMalzahn & more 👇
📰 » https://t.co/jE3qLW7wDa#WarEagle https://t.co/Qgh84S8Srx
Basketball
Scouting Purdue basketball vs. No. 23 Maryland - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue needs better first halves - Journal & Courier ($)
Scouting Purdue women vs. Ohio - Journal & Courier ($)
Recruiting
Class Capsule: Safety -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue hoping to use bowl game to bolster Nashville recruiting - GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis, Bell make Rivals 100 - Rivals.com
Olympic/Other
Volleyball's Atkinson, Mohler collect AVCA honors - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today
Ryan Phipps (1972) Football, Defensive back
Corissa Yasen (dec.) (1973) Women's Basketball, Forward
Stacey Lovelace (1974) Women's Basketball, Forward
J. Crabtree (1977) Football, Running Back
James Dunnigan (1978) Football, Cornerback
Taylor Manuel (1993) Women's Basketball, Forward
Brady Brohm (2004) Football, Get-Back coach
