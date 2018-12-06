University Book Store Headlines: 12.6.18
Our man @theTylerTrent was sent off to the College Football Awards Show in style today! #BoilerUp #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/UZ4RfUYDM3— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 5, 2018
Football
Blough's last game could be a record affair - GoldandBlack.com
Music City mailbag - GoldandBlack.com ($)
FREE $99 in Gear of annual subscription or upgrade - GoldandBlack.com
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Tyler Trent: Why I am grateful this holiday season - Indystar.com
Statistically speaking: What went wrong - Auburn Rivals
Starting off the night right by hanging out withthefuture legend @TheKylerMurray at the @CollegeGameDay football awards dinner presented by @Disney pic.twitter.com/PiYFrbaPCu— Tyler Trent (@theTylerTrent) December 6, 2018
Basketball
Purdue-Maryland preview - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com | Henricks County Flyer
Maryland's front court a big test - GoldandBlack.com
Turnovers spell defeat for Purdue women at Ohio - Journal & Courier ($)
Five things to know about Matt Haarms - Journal & Courier ($)
WBB: Week 4 in review - Purduesports.com
@TheRealDBell_ Congrats to David Bell, Indiana's 2018 @Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. #GatoradePOY @WARRENCENTRALFB pic.twitter.com/c1pNwSpX9n— Hudl (@Hudl) December 6, 2018
Olympic/Other
Purdue honors 69 student-athletes academically -- Purduesports.com
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays today
Scott Clayton (1949) Football, Running back
Ken Otto (1950) Men's Basketball, Center
Alex Osleger (1961) Football, Offensive guard
Ben Smith (1978) Football, Free Safety
Chase Lecklider (1983) Football, Wide Receiver
