{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 07:33:56 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 12.7.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: Dec. 7

Basketball

Clutch defense carries Purdue past Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 Maryland - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat Blast: Purdue-Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Maryland - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue holds off Maryland - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com

Doyel: Purdue may have found Edwards' sidekick in Wheeler - Indystar.com

Football

Three questions leading into Purdue's bowl practices - GoldandBlack.com

Local star (Rondale Moore) wins Hornung Award - Courier-Journal (Louisville)

Wandale Robinson flips from Kentucky to Nebraska - Courier-Journal

Former Boilermaker DL Chris Keevers named UIndy football coach - Indystar.com

Smith was prepared to pull Meyer off sidelines in October - Yahoosports.com

Jeff Brohm listed among 10 coaches who could someday end up in NFL - Yahoosports.com

Recruiting

Boiling Over (BO): The latest on recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Painter on the road recruiting - GoldandBlack.com ($)

McCaffrey makes Purdue more visible to recruits - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

Wrestling reaches highest ranking since 1999 - Purduesports.com

Indoor Track begins - Purduesports.com

Boilermaker birthdays: Today

Joe Tiller (1942, dec. 2016) Footballl, Head coach

Phil Barr (1953) Football, Middle guard

Wayne Goodwin (1966) Football, Cornerback

Craig Riley (1969) Men's Basketball, Center

Corey Rogers (1972) Football, Running back

Isaac Jones (1975) Football, Wide Receiver

Ralph Bolden (1989) Football, Running back

Danny Ezechukwu (1994) Football, Linebacker

Boilermaker  birthdays:  Saturday, Dec. 8

Eric Bruun (1969) Football, Punter

Tedman Brown (1969) Football, Wide Receiver

Keaton Grant (1986) Men's Basketball, Guard

Boilermaker birthdays: Sunday Dec. 9

Jeff Lesniewicz (1969) Football Quarterback

Jonah Williams (1998) Football, Linebacker

