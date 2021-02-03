University Book Store Headlines: 2.03.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com and Analysis: Purdue's loss at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
Maryland beats No. 24 Purdue, 61-60, for first league home win of season - TerrapinSportsReport.com
Boilermakers endure bumpy ride in loss to Maryland - PurdueExponent.com
What we learned, what's next after Purdue's road winning streak ends - JCOnline.com
Maryland's late free throws stop Purdue 61-60 - PurdueSports.com
One-point loss at Maryland not enough to change Purdue's trajectory - JCOnline.com
Eric Ayala’s late free throws lift Maryland men’s basketball over No. 24 Purdue, 61-60, for first home conference win - BaltimoreSun.com
First thoughts and game thread: No. 24 Purdue at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Threes and assists - GoldandBlack.com
Lavin talks Purdue hoops, trips to Yonuts and more - GoldandBlack.com
Forde Minutes: What's plaguing college basketball's powerhouses? - SI.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
These NCAA Tournament protocols show how hard it will be to pull off the 2021 Big Dance - CBSSports.com
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, with history of heart issues, was 'a little scared' during COVID-19 bout - Yahoo.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Position review: Special teams - GoldandBlack.com
Adjustments to 2021 Big Ten football schedule under consideration - JCOnline.com
Most concussions come from practice, not games, an NCAA study found - SI.com
Hawaii plans $6M in upgrades to play home games at campus field with Aloha Stadium unavailable - Yahoo.com
Northwestern cheerleader files harassment lawsuit, says officials ignored her complaints - SI.com
NFL draft: Nearly 100 percent of betting money is on Trevor Lawrence being first overall pick - Yahoo.com
EA Sports bringing back college football video game as early as 2022 - Yahoo.com
Social media reacts to return of EA Sports' college football video game - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
National Signing Day announcement guide - Rivals.com
As broad NCAA change awaits, college football is facing a recruiting reckoning - SI.com
College football recruiting: 2021 National Signing Day key announcement times, predictions, picks - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women's golf finishes 10th at UCF Challenge - PurdueSports.com
Track & Field: Rieko Wilford Commits to Purdue - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football
Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball
Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football
Jerome Brooks (1984) Running Back, Football
