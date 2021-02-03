 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 2.03.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's loss at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com and Analysis: Purdue's loss at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

Maryland beats No. 24 Purdue, 61-60, for first league home win of season - TerrapinSportsReport.com

Boilermakers endure bumpy ride in loss to Maryland - PurdueExponent.com

What we learned, what's next after Purdue's road winning streak ends - JCOnline.com

Maryland's late free throws stop Purdue 61-60 - PurdueSports.com

One-point loss at Maryland not enough to change Purdue's trajectory - JCOnline.com

Eric Ayala’s late free throws lift Maryland men’s basketball over No. 24 Purdue, 61-60, for first home conference win - BaltimoreSun.com

First thoughts and game thread: No. 24 Purdue at Maryland - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Threes and assists - GoldandBlack.com

Lavin talks Purdue hoops, trips to Yonuts and more - GoldandBlack.com

Forde Minutes: What's plaguing college basketball's powerhouses? - SI.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

These NCAA Tournament protocols show how hard it will be to pull off the 2021 Big Dance - CBSSports.com

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, with history of heart issues, was 'a little scared' during COVID-19 bout - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Position review: Special teams - GoldandBlack.com

Adjustments to 2021 Big Ten football schedule under consideration - JCOnline.com

Most concussions come from practice, not games, an NCAA study found - SI.com

Hawaii plans $6M in upgrades to play home games at campus field with Aloha Stadium unavailable - Yahoo.com

Northwestern cheerleader files harassment lawsuit, says officials ignored her complaints - SI.com

NFL draft: Nearly 100 percent of betting money is on Trevor Lawrence being first overall pick - Yahoo.com

EA Sports bringing back college football video game as early as 2022 - Yahoo.com

Social media reacts to return of EA Sports' college football video game - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

National Signing Day announcement guide - Rivals.com

As broad NCAA change awaits, college football is facing a recruiting reckoning - SI.com

College football recruiting: 2021 National Signing Day key announcement times, predictions, picks - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's golf finishes 10th at UCF Challenge - PurdueSports.com

Track & Field: Rieko Wilford Commits to Purdue - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob Griese (1945) Quarterback, Football

Mike Steele (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jannon Roland (1975) Forward, Women's Basketball

Andy Nelson (1981) Kicker, Football

Jerome Brooks (1984) Running Back, Football

