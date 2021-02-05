 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-05 06:09:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.05.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

'Makes you appreciate things' | Purdue basketball charter flight avoids emergency landing - JCOnline.com

Big Ten to host men's basketball tournament in Indy - PurdueExponent.com

Florida's Keyontae Johnson condition was unrelated to COVID-19 - CBSSports.com

Wisconsin men's basketball team honors high school referee who died after collapsing on court - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Is a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule coming? - GoldandBlack.com

Exit Interview: LB Derrick Barnes - GoldandBlack.com

Entrance Interview: OT Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter - GoldandBlack.com

SEC distributes over $45M to each school thanks to record revenue of $658M in 2019-20 - Yahoo.com

Senate bill would give NCAA players the ability to license their names for use in a college football video game - Yahoo.com

Clemson OC Tony Elliott gets extension through 2025 season, raise to $2M annually - ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

National Signing Day: Winners and losers - Rivals.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

No. 13 Purdue readies for No. 6 Minnesota - PurdueSports.com

Purdue shoots for Big Ten match play title this weekend in Florida - PurdueSports.com

Jael Johnson emerges as offensive weapon for Purdue volleyball - JCOnline.com

Federal bill pushes for unrestricted NIL endorsements for NCAA athletes - ESPN.com

New Congressional NIL bill targets expansive change to athlete compensation, video game licensing - SI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

FEBRUARY 5

Clanton King (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football

Rick Anderson (1957) Kicker, Football

Terry Kingseed (1957) Punter, Football

Bryan Maher (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Floyd Horton (1961) Running Back, Football

Robert Hardin (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football

Camille Cooper (1979) Center, Women's Basketball

FEBRUARY 6

Walt Drapeza (1961) Kicker, Football

John Sikora (1969) Defensive Line, Football

J.B. Gibboney (1982) Assistant Coach , Football

FEBRUARY 7

Brad Gutwein (1967) Receiver, Football

Brian Treski (1969) Tight End, Football

Woody Austin (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball

Roberto McBean (1986) Wide Receiver, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}