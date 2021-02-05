University Book Store Headlines: 2.05.2021
@CoachPainter was a "die-hard" Hoosier fan.
But the current @BoilerBall head coach got some straight talk from Gene Keady, and the rest is history.
Full 𝙃𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙡𝙚 𝙐𝙥 interview 💻➡️ https://t.co/ER6IUeyiN9 pic.twitter.com/jEzWZ7jwCc
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
'Makes you appreciate things' | Purdue basketball charter flight avoids emergency landing - JCOnline.com
Big Ten to host men's basketball tournament in Indy - PurdueExponent.com
Florida's Keyontae Johnson condition was unrelated to COVID-19 - CBSSports.com
Wisconsin men's basketball team honors high school referee who died after collapsing on court - CBSSports.com
Trevion Williams last 14 games.
PPG: 17.9
RPG: 9.8
APG: 2.1
FG %: .557
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Is a revised 2021 Big Ten football schedule coming? - GoldandBlack.com
Exit Interview: LB Derrick Barnes - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: OT Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter - GoldandBlack.com
SEC distributes over $45M to each school thanks to record revenue of $658M in 2019-20 - Yahoo.com
Senate bill would give NCAA players the ability to license their names for use in a college football video game - Yahoo.com
Clemson OC Tony Elliott gets extension through 2025 season, raise to $2M annually - ESPN.com
✍🏽. pic.twitter.com/A7A6Bwu56P— ️️️️️12 (@_jsparks12) February 5, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
National Signing Day: Winners and losers - Rivals.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
No. 13 Purdue readies for No. 6 Minnesota - PurdueSports.com
Purdue shoots for Big Ten match play title this weekend in Florida - PurdueSports.com
Jael Johnson emerges as offensive weapon for Purdue volleyball - JCOnline.com
Federal bill pushes for unrestricted NIL endorsements for NCAA athletes - ESPN.com
New Congressional NIL bill targets expansive change to athlete compensation, video game licensing - SI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
FEBRUARY 5
Clanton King (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rick Anderson (1957) Kicker, Football
Terry Kingseed (1957) Punter, Football
Bryan Maher (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Floyd Horton (1961) Running Back, Football
Robert Hardin (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Camille Cooper (1979) Center, Women's Basketball
FEBRUARY 6
Walt Drapeza (1961) Kicker, Football
John Sikora (1969) Defensive Line, Football
J.B. Gibboney (1982) Assistant Coach , Football
FEBRUARY 7
Brad Gutwein (1967) Receiver, Football
Brian Treski (1969) Tight End, Football
Woody Austin (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball
Roberto McBean (1986) Wide Receiver, Football
