University Book Store Headlines: 2.11.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue returns home to host No. 13 Penn State — GoldandBlack.com
Aaron Wheeler might be rolling at the right time — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Reviewing the weekend — GoldandBlack.com
Bubble Watch: Purdue still with work to do — ESPN.com
Bracketology: Eleven Big Ten teams in — CBS Sports
Women: Empty week leaves Purdue needing strong finish — Journal and Courier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Looking Ahead: Purdue's offensive line — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Four-star safety Jaylen Reed will visit Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Track: Boilermakers maintain national rankings — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Hofstra on Stopper of the Year list — PurdueSports.com
Golf: Purdue tied for fourth at Lady Puerto Rico Classic — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Stydahar (1948) Offensive Guard, Football
Chuck Keever (1952) Middle Guard, Football
Emil Lovely (1959) Tight End, Football
David Bratton (1970) Offensive Guard, Football
Danielle Bird (1978) Guard, Women's Basketball
Chris Lutz (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.