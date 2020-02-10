News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 2.11.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue returns home to host No. 13 Penn State — GoldandBlack.com

Aaron Wheeler might be rolling at the right time — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($)

Gold and Black Radio: Reviewing the weekend — GoldandBlack.com

Bubble Watch: Purdue still with work to do — ESPN.com

Bracketology: Eleven Big Ten teams in — CBS Sports

Women: Empty week leaves Purdue needing strong finish — Journal and Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking Ahead: Purdue's offensive line — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

Four-star safety Jaylen Reed will visit Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS


Track: Boilermakers maintain national rankings — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Hofstra on Stopper of the Year list — PurdueSports.com

Golf: Purdue tied for fourth at Lady Puerto Rico Classic — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Dave Stydahar (1948) Offensive Guard, Football

Chuck Keever (1952) Middle Guard, Football

Emil Lovely (1959) Tight End, Football

David Bratton (1970) Offensive Guard, Football

Danielle Bird (1978) Guard, Women's Basketball

Chris Lutz (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

