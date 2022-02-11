 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-11 06:34:35 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.11.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Combine invitees, snubs. And 2023 Combine targets - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue football season opener moved to Thursday, Sept. 1 - GoldandBlack.com

Notre Dame adds Jesse Schmitt as special teams analyst - SBNation.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

First thoughts: Purdue at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com

Edey, Ivey named to midseason Naismith Award list - PurdueSports.com

Michigan basketball, Hunter Dickinson pound No. 3 Purdue at home, 82-58 - Freep.com

Three takeaways from Michigan dismantling Purdue - MichiganRivals.com

No. 3 Purdue falls at Michigan - PurdueSports.com

Humbling beatdown will test resolve of Purdue basketball - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Student accuses Purdue police officer of using 'excessive force' - Exponent.com

PSG condemns 'police brutality' in campus-wide email - Exponent.com

Boilermakers return to Windy City - PurdueSports.com

Hovde Hall placed on partial lockdown - Exponent.com

Daniels responds to calls for action and body cam footage - Exponent.com

Boilermakers to open softball season at Kickin’ Chicken Classic - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

FEBRUARY 11

Dave Stydahar (1948) Offensive Guard, Football

Chuck Keever (1952) Middle Guard, Football

Emil Lovely (1959) Tight End, Football

David Bratton (1970) Offensive Guard, Football

Danielle Bird (1978) Guard, Women's Basketball

Chris Lutz (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball

FEBRUARY 12

Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football

John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Jacob Wahlburg (2001) Linebacker, Football

Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football

Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football

Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball

FEBRUARY 13

Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football

Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football

Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football

Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football

Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football

Jaden Ivey (2002) Guard, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}