University Book Store Headlines: 2.11.2022
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
The 3-2-1: Combine invitees, snubs. And 2023 Combine targets - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue football season opener moved to Thursday, Sept. 1 - GoldandBlack.com
Notre Dame adds Jesse Schmitt as special teams analyst - SBNation.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
First thoughts: Purdue at Michigan - GoldandBlack.com
Edey, Ivey named to midseason Naismith Award list - PurdueSports.com
Michigan basketball, Hunter Dickinson pound No. 3 Purdue at home, 82-58 - Freep.com
Three takeaways from Michigan dismantling Purdue - MichiganRivals.com
No. 3 Purdue falls at Michigan - PurdueSports.com
Humbling beatdown will test resolve of Purdue basketball - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Student accuses Purdue police officer of using 'excessive force' - Exponent.com
PSG condemns 'police brutality' in campus-wide email - Exponent.com
Boilermakers return to Windy City - PurdueSports.com
Hovde Hall placed on partial lockdown - Exponent.com
Daniels responds to calls for action and body cam footage - Exponent.com
Boilermakers to open softball season at Kickin’ Chicken Classic - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
FEBRUARY 11
Dave Stydahar (1948) Offensive Guard, Football
Chuck Keever (1952) Middle Guard, Football
Emil Lovely (1959) Tight End, Football
David Bratton (1970) Offensive Guard, Football
Danielle Bird (1978) Guard, Women's Basketball
Chris Lutz (1985) Guard, Men's Basketball
FEBRUARY 12
Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football
John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Jacob Wahlburg (2001) Linebacker, Football
Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football
Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football
Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball
FEBRUARY 13
Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football
Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football
Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football
Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football
Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football
Jaden Ivey (2002) Guard, Men's Basketball
