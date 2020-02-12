News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-12 05:44:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.12.2020

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Final thoughts: Purdue-Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City SuperStore Video: Matt Painter on Purdue loss vs. Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's loss vs. Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Penn State-Purdue: First thoughts and game thread - GoldandBlack.com

Penn State's 3-pointers bury Purdue - JCOnline.com

Penn State's hot shooting too much for Boilermakers - PurdueSports.com

Penn State blasts past Purdue for seventh-straight win - WeAreCentralPa.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

College basketball's best remaining grudges - ESPN.com

Impact of the deeper 3-point line - CBSSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking ahead: Purdue's receivers - GoldandBlack.com

Mel Tucker reportedly set to be Michigan State coach - MLive.com

College football's most intriguing 2020 games - ESPN.com

Cowboys 2020 draft prospects: Purdue LB Markus Bailey scouting report & interview - BloggingTheBoys.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Kentucky linebacker an early Purdue priority - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER PURDUE NEWS

Women's golf: Boilers finish 6th at Lady Puerto Rico Classic - PurdueSports.com

Libby German's sister studying at Purdue so tragedy doesn't happen to another family - WLFL.com

Purdue’s biggest donation ever? Grad's nickel mine gift has that potential - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Lou Sims (1945) Halfback, Football

John Williams (1946) Offensive Guard, Football

Jacob Wahlburg (2001) Linebacker, Football

Joe Betulius (1959) Quarterback, Football

Mark Drenth (1964) Offensive Guard, Football

Anthony Mahoungou (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

Erica Moore (1995) Forward, Women's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}