Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 07:06:30 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines 2.13.19

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store.


BASKETBALL

Maryland dominates second half to snap Purdue win streak -- GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 and Wrap Video -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue at Maryland Stat Blast -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's GOAT walk-on? A case can be made for Grady Eifert -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's approach this year shaped by data -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue has to move on to next challenge -- JCOnline.com

Freshmen lead No. 24 Maryland past No. 12 Purdue for biggest win of year -- Baltimore Sun

Reverse hot seat: Why these embattled coaches should stay -- ESPN.com

FOOTBALL

Purdue is in a rush to develop a pass rush -- GoldandBlack.com

Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen announces retirement due to injuries -- ESPN.com

Nebraska RB charged over video of alleged sexual assault -- ESPN.com


OTHER

Women's golf finishes seventh at LPR Classic -- PurdueSports.com

Women's basketball will wear pink in honor of the fight against cancer -- PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football

Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football

Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football

Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football

Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football

Fhqo0xdfiyturas5xdyj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}