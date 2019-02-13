University Book Store Headlines 2.13.19
#TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/mCoDWzjxOx— Maryland On BTN (@MarylandOnBTN) February 12, 2019
BASKETBALL
Maryland dominates second half to snap Purdue win streak -- GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 and Wrap Video -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue at Maryland Stat Blast -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's GOAT walk-on? A case can be made for Grady Eifert -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's approach this year shaped by data -- GoldandBlack.com
Purdue has to move on to next challenge -- JCOnline.com
Freshmen lead No. 24 Maryland past No. 12 Purdue for biggest win of year -- Baltimore Sun
Reverse hot seat: Why these embattled coaches should stay -- ESPN.com
Carsen Edwards cackling should be a terrifying sight for @BoilerBall opponents. 😅 pic.twitter.com/16hWBURL6X— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 13, 2019
FOOTBALL
Purdue is in a rush to develop a pass rush -- GoldandBlack.com
Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen announces retirement due to injuries -- ESPN.com
Nebraska RB charged over video of alleged sexual assault -- ESPN.com
#B1GTriviaTuesday answer: JaJuan Johnson led the league in scoring in the 2010-11 season. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/3WbcQnBDDv— BTNStatsGuys (@BTNStatsGuys) February 12, 2019
The sky's the limit for this dangerous @BoilerBall squad, just ask @howieschwab: pic.twitter.com/Rm9QT2inI4— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 12, 2019
OTHER
Women's golf finishes seventh at LPR Classic -- PurdueSports.com
Women's basketball will wear pink in honor of the fight against cancer -- PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football
Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football
Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football
Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football
Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football
