Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store.



BASKETBALL Maryland dominates second half to snap Purdue win streak -- GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 and Wrap Video -- GoldandBlack.com Purdue at Maryland Stat Blast -- GoldandBlack.com Purdue's GOAT walk-on? A case can be made for Grady Eifert -- GoldandBlack.com Purdue's approach this year shaped by data -- GoldandBlack.com

Purdue has to move on to next challenge -- JCOnline.com

Freshmen lead No. 24 Maryland past No. 12 Purdue for biggest win of year -- Baltimore Sun

Reverse hot seat: Why these embattled coaches should stay -- ESPN.com



Carsen Edwards cackling should be a terrifying sight for @BoilerBall opponents. 😅 pic.twitter.com/16hWBURL6X — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) February 13, 2019

FOOTBALL Purdue is in a rush to develop a pass rush -- GoldandBlack.com Wisconsin OL Jon Dietzen announces retirement due to injuries -- ESPN.com Nebraska RB charged over video of alleged sexual assault -- ESPN.com



The sky's the limit for this dangerous @BoilerBall squad, just ask @howieschwab: pic.twitter.com/Rm9QT2inI4 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 12, 2019

OTHER Women's golf finishes seventh at LPR Classic -- PurdueSports.com Women's basketball will wear pink in honor of the fight against cancer -- PurdueSports.com

