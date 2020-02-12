News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 2.13.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Upon Further Review: A closer look back at the Penn State game — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue must fight to get spirit back — Journal and Courier ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat sessions: Basketball thoughts — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracketology Mailbag — CBS Sports

Women: Purdue opens road swing at Wisconsin — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking Ahead: Quarterbacks — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat sessions: Positions of interest, grad transfers, more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE RECRUITING

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday chat sessions: 2021 hoops targets, more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Baseball: Purdue trio on midseason honors list — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Sam Pink (1957) Linebacker, Football

Tom Vaughan (1978) Strong Safety, Football

Deaunte Ferrell (1982) Strong Safety, Football

Robert Harris (1991) Kicker, Football

Eddy Wilson (1997) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brooks Royal (1999) Long Snapper, Football

