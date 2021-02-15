GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.15.2021

University Book Store Headlines: 2.15.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Purdue's opportunity to kick Michigan State while it's down — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bracketology — ESPN.com | CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Football ticket sales— GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
Report: Trey Kaufman-Renn's 38-point game Friday night — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: On Kaufman-Renn — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Women's Basketball: Purdue loses fifth straight — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Boilermakers sweep Michigan — Journal and Courier | PurdueSports.com
Women's Tennis: Purdue wins at Penn State — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Beigh (1948) Linebacker, Football
Bill DeVore (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jim Meyer (1960) Fullback, Football
Rick Skibinski (1963) Center, Football
