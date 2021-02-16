GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.16.2021

University Book Store Headlines: 2.16.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 22 Preview: Purdue hosts Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Michigan State matchup analysis — Lansing State Journal
Last-second victory at Michigan State propelled Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Three-point shooting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Bracketology: CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue's spring football schedule — GoldandBlack.com
Three Burning Questions: Purdue offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mock Draft: Rondale Moore 18th to Miami — CBS Sports
NFL Draft: WR position strong this year — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Entrance Interview: Yanni Karlaftis — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Men's Golf: Darkness delays second day at Kiawah Island — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: Bush, Trammell honored by Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Opening match moved — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Archie Highler (1951) Fullback, Football
Tim Hunter (1953) Fullback, Football
Orlando Pope (1958) Defensive Back, Football
Jimmy Young (1971) Defensive Back, Football
Jared Curtis (1981) Cornerback, Football
Samantha Woods (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball
Ryan Isaac (1992) Defensive Tackle, Football
