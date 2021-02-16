 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 2.16.2021
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-16 01:16:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.16.2021

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 22 Preview: Purdue hosts Michigan State — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Michigan State matchup analysis — Lansing State Journal

Last-second victory at Michigan State propelled Purdue — Journal and Courier ($)

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Three-point shooting and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Bracketology: CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue's spring football schedule — GoldandBlack.com

Three Burning Questions: Purdue offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mock Draft: Rondale Moore 18th to Miami — CBS Sports

NFL Draft: WR position strong this year — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

Entrance Interview: Yanni Karlaftis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Men's Golf: Darkness delays second day at Kiawah Island — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: Bush, Trammell honored by Big Ten — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Opening match moved — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Archie Highler (1951) Fullback, Football

Tim Hunter (1953) Fullback, Football

Orlando Pope (1958) Defensive Back, Football

Jimmy Young (1971) Defensive Back, Football

Jared Curtis (1981) Cornerback, Football

Samantha Woods (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball

Ryan Isaac (1992) Defensive Tackle, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}