University Book Store Headlines: 2.18.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Game 27: Purdue at Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black radio podcast - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Wisconsin, more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue travels to Wisconsin for key Super Tuesday showdown - PurdueSports.com

Bracketology - CBSSports.com

Power Rankings - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking ahead: Purdue secondary - GoldandBlack.com

College football teams with the most turnaround potential next season - BleacherReport.com

Fallout from Mel Tucker's hire at Michigan State - CBSSports.com

Bret Bielema emerges as a candidate at Colorado - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Ryan Newman in serious condition after violent crash in last lap of Daytona 500 - JCOnline.com

Men's track & field: Nine Boilermakers in national rankings - PurdueSports.com

Men's golf: Boilermakers fall to 10th after 36 holes in Puerto Rico - PurdueSports.com

Men's swimming & diving: Divers win synchro Silver as Johnson medals twice in Spain - PurdueSports.com

Women's diving: My Olympic Dream, By Emily Meane - PurdueSports.com

Indiana State University to consider proposed vaping ban - WLFI.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Leroy Keyes (1947) Halfback, Football

Steve Maines (1948) Offensive End, Football

Jonathan Briggs (1964) Kicker, Football

Ricky Morse (1965) Strong Safety, Football

Terry Samuel (1972) Wide Receiver, Football

Jarrod Walker (1973) Defensive Line, Football

