3x3 Pedigree ↗️ Take Us To Tokyo, Fellas— USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) February 17, 2020
We've selected #USAB3x3 gold medalists @cbarry719, @RobbieHummel, @KareemMaddox & Dominique Jones to represent the USA in the 2020 @FIBA3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament
»» https://t.co/2FZP2uTM5U pic.twitter.com/9iienTPtBX
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Game 27: Purdue at Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black radio podcast - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Matt Painter on Wisconsin, more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue travels to Wisconsin for key Super Tuesday showdown - PurdueSports.com
Bracketology - CBSSports.com
Power Rankings - ESPN.com
🗣 “Players would love playing for Coach Painter”.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 30, 2020
NBA execs were polled on whose coaching style would work in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/BcjbVc21v2
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Looking ahead: Purdue secondary - GoldandBlack.com
College football teams with the most turnaround potential next season - BleacherReport.com
Fallout from Mel Tucker's hire at Michigan State - CBSSports.com
Bret Bielema emerges as a candidate at Colorado - CBSSports.com
Get to know center @KirkBarron73.#ForTheLoveOfFootball | #BreathingFire 🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/YrOor64hoa— Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) February 15, 2020
#AGTG I've found my next home. Truly blessed to have this opportunity. Thank you @BoilerFootball @CoachCBarclay @JeffBrohm for this opportunity. #BoilerUp S/O @spadeditz 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3MDTtPSUUH— Marquis D. Munoz (@marquis32_munoz) February 18, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Ryan Newman in serious condition after violent crash in last lap of Daytona 500 - JCOnline.com
Men's track & field: Nine Boilermakers in national rankings - PurdueSports.com
Men's golf: Boilermakers fall to 10th after 36 holes in Puerto Rico - PurdueSports.com
Men's swimming & diving: Divers win synchro Silver as Johnson medals twice in Spain - PurdueSports.com
Women's diving: My Olympic Dream, By Emily Meane - PurdueSports.com
Indiana State University to consider proposed vaping ban - WLFI.com
In the new episode of #ThisIsPurdue, Cathy Wright-Eger shares her passion in developing a community of student-athlete leaders through the John R. Wooden Leadership Institute. https://t.co/Kp9na1vOtG #TheNextGiantLeap #PurdueUniversity pic.twitter.com/kH0akmLk8W— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) February 17, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Leroy Keyes (1947) Halfback, Football
Steve Maines (1948) Offensive End, Football
Jonathan Briggs (1964) Kicker, Football
Ricky Morse (1965) Strong Safety, Football
Terry Samuel (1972) Wide Receiver, Football
Jarrod Walker (1973) Defensive Line, Football
