{{ timeAgo('2022-02-21 06:23:01 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.21.2022

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring football preview: Purdue linebackers - GoldandBlack.com

Lack of leadership again stings college football as divided interests squash playoff expansion - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three Thoughts From The Weekend: A timely bye, Big Ten POY and more - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis and Wrap video: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Gallery: No. 5 Purdue 84, Rutgers 72 - GoldandBlack.com

First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

No. 5 Purdue starts fast, rolls past Rutgers 84-72 - PurdueSports.com

The 411: #5 Purdue vs. Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue basketball knocks off Rutgers, maintains Big Ten lead - JCOline.com

Why NCAA early bracket release matters - CBSSports.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Softball overpowered at #13 Georgia - PurdueSports.com

Boilers fall to Louisville on the road - PurdueSports.com

Boilers sweep DePaul on Sunday - PurdueSports.com

Purdue scores 7 in the first, completes 4-game sweep - PurdueSports.com

Vieta, Merriman medal together again at Big Tens - PurdueSports.com

Close call in Piscataway ends in Purdue win - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Clisby (1947) Play-by-play, Men's Basketball

Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Chuck Skelley (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Drake Morris (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tony Jones (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball

Kalika France (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball

Lance Melvin (1986) Strong Safety, Football

Tommy Luce (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball

