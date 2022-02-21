University Book Store Headlines: 2.21.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring football preview: Purdue linebackers - GoldandBlack.com
Lack of leadership again stings college football as divided interests squash playoff expansion - CBSSports.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: A timely bye, Big Ten POY and more - GoldandBlack.com
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis and Wrap video: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: No. 5 Purdue 84, Rutgers 72 - GoldandBlack.com
First Thoughts and GoldandBlack.com game thread: Purdue vs. Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
No. 5 Purdue starts fast, rolls past Rutgers 84-72 - PurdueSports.com
The 411: #5 Purdue vs. Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue basketball knocks off Rutgers, maintains Big Ten lead - JCOline.com
Why NCAA early bracket release matters - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Softball overpowered at #13 Georgia - PurdueSports.com
Boilers fall to Louisville on the road - PurdueSports.com
Boilers sweep DePaul on Sunday - PurdueSports.com
Purdue scores 7 in the first, completes 4-game sweep - PurdueSports.com
Vieta, Merriman medal together again at Big Tens - PurdueSports.com
Close call in Piscataway ends in Purdue win - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Clisby (1947) Play-by-play, Men's Basketball
Jim Wood (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Chuck Skelley (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Drake Morris (1959) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tony Jones (1968) Guard, Men's Basketball
Kalika France (1985) Guard, Women's Basketball
Lance Melvin (1986) Strong Safety, Football
Tommy Luce (1997) Guard, Men's Basketball
