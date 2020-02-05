University Book Store Headlines: 2.5.2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue - Iowa preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
Purdue's bigs face huge challenge - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue's turn to deal with Garza - Journal & Courier
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Projected depth chart defense/special teams - GoldandBlack.com
Dantonio announces retirement - Spartanmag.com | MLive.com
Dantonio's retirement brought Tom Izzo to tears - MLive.com
Why Dantonio's retirement blindsided MSU - Detroit Free Press
Payton will wait patiently for Drew Brees' decision - NOLA
PURDUE RECRUITING
Hobson excited about walk-on opportunity - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Women's Golf finishes eighth - Purduesports.com
Sunderland added as softball ops director - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Clanton King (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rick Anderson (1957) Kicker, Football
Terry Kingseed (1957) Punter, Football
Bryan Maher (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Floyd Horton (1961) Running Back, Football
Robert Hardin (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football
Camille Cooper (1979) Center, Women's Basketball
