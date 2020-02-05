News More News
basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 2.5.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue - Iowa preview - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com

Purdue's bigs face huge challenge - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's turn to deal with Garza - Journal & Courier

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Projected depth chart defense/special teams - GoldandBlack.com

Dantonio announces retirement - Spartanmag.com | MLive.com

Dantonio's retirement brought Tom Izzo to tears - MLive.com

Why Dantonio's retirement blindsided MSU - Detroit Free Press

Payton will wait patiently for Drew Brees' decision - NOLA

PURDUE RECRUITING

Hobson excited about walk-on opportunity - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Women's Golf finishes eighth - Purduesports.com

Sunderland added as softball ops director - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Clanton King (1946) Offensive Tackle, Football

Rick Anderson (1957) Kicker, Football

Terry Kingseed (1957) Punter, Football

Bryan Maher (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Floyd Horton (1961) Running Back, Football

Robert Hardin (1969) Defensive Tackle, Football

Camille Cooper (1979) Center, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}