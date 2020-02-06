News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 2.6.2020

Purdue-Iowa highlights

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis: Purdue's win over Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue needs road wins to validate success - Journal & Courier

Fast start overwhelms Iowa - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com

Iowa gets decked - The Gazette

Clisby misses broadcast due to illness - Journal & Courier

Women travel to Michigan - Purduesports.com


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Looking ahead: Purdue's tight ends - GoldandBlack.com

2020 Walkons - Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Brohm talks recruiting class, Diaco - Rivals.com

Chat session notes, etc. - GoldandBlack.com

Where Purdue, IU rank in recruiting class for 2020 - Indystar.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

All Lafayette area school closed Thursday due to icy conditions - WLFI

Bretscher. Duncan look for third award sweep - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Walt Drapeza (1961) Kicker, Football

John Sikora (1969) Defensive Line, Football

J.B. Gibboney (1982) Assistant Coach , Football

