University Book Store Headlines: 2.7.18
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
BOILER. UP. pic.twitter.com/rSXBPZcXG9— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 6, 2019
Basketball
Purdue takes off while Big Ten sputters - Columbus Dispatch
Doyel: Luke Brown leads state in scoring, lifts community - Indystar
Pitino's son bathroom break during Purdue game goes viral -- Fox (Minneapolis)
Patience paying off for Purdue's Diagne - Journal & Courier ($)
Seniors Cline and Eifert helped Purdue through a tough stretch - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue-Illinois women's game--what you need to know - Journal & Courier ($)
IU expects Morgan to play at Iowa - Indystar.com
Football
Winners and losers on National Signing Day - Louisville Courier-Journal
Looking ahead: Purdue tight ends - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting
Cryer discusses official visit - GoldandBlack.com
Brohm's reaction when he landed David Bell - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Olympic/Other
Farah named golfer of the week - Purduesports.com
Women's golf finishes sixth at UCF Challenge - Purduesports.com
Women's tennis has No. 22 recruiting class - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Feb. 7
Brad Gutwein (1967) Football, Receiver
Brian Treski (1969) Football, Tight End
Woody Austin (1970) Men's Basketball, Guard
Roberto McBean (1986) Football, Wide receiver
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.