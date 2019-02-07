Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 07:09:28 -0600') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 2.7.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Purdue takes off while Big Ten sputters - Columbus Dispatch

Doyel: Luke Brown leads state in scoring, lifts community - Indystar

Pitino's son bathroom break during Purdue game goes viral -- Fox (Minneapolis)

Patience paying off for Purdue's Diagne - Journal & Courier ($)

Seniors Cline and Eifert helped Purdue through a tough stretch - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue-Illinois women's game--what you need to know - Journal & Courier ($)

IU expects Morgan to play at Iowa - Indystar.com


Football

Winners and losers on National Signing Day - Louisville Courier-Journal

Looking ahead: Purdue tight ends - GoldandBlack.com



Recruiting

Cryer discusses official visit - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm's reaction when he landed David Bell - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Olympic/Other

Farah named golfer of the week - Purduesports.com

Women's golf finishes sixth at UCF Challenge - Purduesports.com

Women's tennis has No. 22 recruiting class - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Feb. 7

Brad Gutwein (1967) Football, Receiver

Brian Treski (1969) Football, Tight End

Woody Austin (1970) Men's Basketball, Guard

Roberto McBean (1986) Football, Wide receiver

