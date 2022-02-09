 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 2.9.2022

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Spring football preview: Purdue quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com

Super Bowl rosters: SEC leads the way - CBSSports.com

Reports: Michigan set to hire Vanderbilt DC Jesse Minter to replace Mike Macdonald - Yahoo.com

Closer look: Jeff Brohm finalizes Purdue football coaching staff for 2022 season - JCOnline.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: No. 3 Purdue's 84-68 win vs. No. 13 Illinois - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Illinois at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Analysis and Wrap Video: Illinois at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Illinois at Purdue photo gallery - GoldandBlack.com

First thoughts: Illinois at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Direction and philosophy - GoldandBlack.com

A look back: February's finest in Mackey - GoldandBlack.com

Boilermakers claim first place tie in Big Ten with win over Illinois - Exponent.com

Player grades: Illinois vs. Purdue - OrangeandBlueNews.com

Bracketology - ESPN.com

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - NewsGazette.com

Bubble Watch - CBSSports.com

Dark horse Final Four contenders - CBSSports.com

No. 3 Purdue dominates second half in Top-15 showdown victory over Illinois - PurdueSports.com

Jaden Ivey's second-half takeover gives Purdue basketball edge in Big Ten race - JCOnline.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Freshman Jayla Smith gives Purdue women's basketball 'fire, competitive spirit' - JCOnline.com

Purdue Men's Golf: Win, Lose, Draw: Boilermakers tie for third in season opener - Exponent.com

Person exposed their private parts in a Zoom class - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Emch (1947) Defensive Back, Football

Paul Beery (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Dave Young (1959) Football, Football

Henry Feil (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football

Mark Strimel (1961) Quarterback, Football

Julian Wagner (1969) Cornerback, Football

Herb Dove (1972) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

Chad Dickerson (1983) Cornerback, Football

Langston Newton (1994) Defensive End, Football

