University Book Store Headlines: 2.9.2022
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring football preview: Purdue quarterbacks - GoldandBlack.com
Super Bowl rosters: SEC leads the way - CBSSports.com
Reports: Michigan set to hire Vanderbilt DC Jesse Minter to replace Mike Macdonald - Yahoo.com
Closer look: Jeff Brohm finalizes Purdue football coaching staff for 2022 season - JCOnline.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: No. 3 Purdue's 84-68 win vs. No. 13 Illinois - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Illinois at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis and Wrap Video: Illinois at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Illinois at Purdue photo gallery - GoldandBlack.com
First thoughts: Illinois at Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball Mailbag: Direction and philosophy - GoldandBlack.com
A look back: February's finest in Mackey - GoldandBlack.com
Boilermakers claim first place tie in Big Ten with win over Illinois - Exponent.com
Player grades: Illinois vs. Purdue - OrangeandBlueNews.com
Bracketology - ESPN.com
Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - NewsGazette.com
Bubble Watch - CBSSports.com
Dark horse Final Four contenders - CBSSports.com
No. 3 Purdue dominates second half in Top-15 showdown victory over Illinois - PurdueSports.com
Jaden Ivey's second-half takeover gives Purdue basketball edge in Big Ten race - JCOnline.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Freshman Jayla Smith gives Purdue women's basketball 'fire, competitive spirit' - JCOnline.com
Purdue Men's Golf: Win, Lose, Draw: Boilermakers tie for third in season opener - Exponent.com
Person exposed their private parts in a Zoom class - Exponent.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Larry Emch (1947) Defensive Back, Football
Paul Beery (1956) Defensive Back, Football
Dave Young (1959) Football, Football
Henry Feil (1959) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mark Strimel (1961) Quarterback, Football
Julian Wagner (1969) Cornerback, Football
Herb Dove (1972) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
Chad Dickerson (1983) Cornerback, Football
Langston Newton (1994) Defensive End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.