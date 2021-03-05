University Book Store Headlines: 3.05.2021
Think @marchmadness fans are ready?— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) March 4, 2021
The NCAA ticket allotment for the First Four games at Mackey Arena sold out in 30 seconds!
🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AHr9CmnCHl
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Tournament to allow for limited fan attendance - Big Ten
Archie Miller, on his radio show, says that Armaan Franklin is still out with a foot injury. But Race Thompson is also out. He had a fracture in "his facial area around his nose," which led to the mask, and getting hit at MSU made it worse. He had a procedure to fix it. #iubb— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) March 5, 2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Karlaftis wants to flip the script on losing - GoldandBlack.com
Surprise phone call brings Hagen back to Purdue - Journal & Courier
Former asst. Jim Chaney gets job with Saints - Knox News
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: The best in Purdue recruiting news and more - GoldandBlack.com
West Lafayette ✈️ State College pic.twitter.com/wt9EdTKWwo— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) March 4, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball has key road challenge at No. 10 Penn State - Purduesports.com
Baseball's first pitch awards announced - Purduesports.com
Crawfordsville's Johnson hopes for big senior season - Journal-Review
Big Ten swimming results - Purduesports.com
Baseball opens with four game set vs. Nebraska in Texas - Purduesports.com
Soccer falls short against Nebraska - Purduesports.com
Pitching depth, defense looks to carry Purdue baseball - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Howard (1943) Defensive Tackle, Football
Bob Smith (1943) Tight End, Football
Dave Robinson (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
David Hill (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Tony Patterson (1967) Guard, Men's Basketball
Keith Mooney (1969) Defensive End, Football
Kory Fernung (1969) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bryant Dillon (1983) Guard, Men's Basketball
Grant Hermanns (1998) Offensive tackle, Football
Boilermaker Birthdays March 6
Chris Prince (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Chuckie White (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball
Boilermaker Birthdays March 7
Steve Lafary (1958) Middle Guard, Football
Keith Spaeth (1961) Offensive Line, Football
Derick Schmidt (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football
Nick Fincher (1985) Offensive Guard, Football
Ryan Watson (1994) Defensive Tackle, Football
Markus Bailey (1997) Linebacker, Football
