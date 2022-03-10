University Book Store Headlines: 3.10.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Big Ten Tournament and more - GoldandBlack.com
Former Purdue asst. Weber won't cut hair until cheaters dealt with - Kansas City Star
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gallery: Spring Practice No. 4 - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue hires Nebraska assistant to help recruiting - GoldandBlack.com
Media Mania Big Ten Tournament picks - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Unbeaten Boilermakers home opener today versus Bellarmine - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Joe Monago (1951) Linebacker, Football
Brian Sheehy (1956) Fullback, Football
Robert Thomas (1959) Defensive Back, Football
Rod Woodson (1965) Cornerback, Football
Matt McCann (1996) Offensive Line, Football
