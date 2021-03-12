 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.12.2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Tournament Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com

Painter was surprised Eric Hunter was left off All-Defense Team — GoldandBlack.com

BO: On Purdue's staff — GoldandBlack.com ($)

This freshman class different from Baby Boilers — Journal and Courier ($)

Bracketology: ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue adds Kentucky transfer Jamari Brown to secondary — GoldandBlack.com

BO: Transfer targets, signee updates and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat session — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Class 4A Regional storylines — Indianapolis Star ($)

Class 3A Regional storylines — Indianapolis Star ($)

Class 2A Regional storylines — Indianapolis Star ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Greg Long returned to tend to 'unfinished business' — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Season ends but questions remain — Journal and Courier

Softball: Seventh inning comeback leads Purdue to victory — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Luckhardt (1945) Center, Football

Willie Harris (1956) Defensive Back, Football

Carsen Edwards (1998) Guard, Men's Basketball

Saturday, March 13

Tom Pavletic (1948) Offensive Tackle, Football

Gregg Bingham (1951) Middle Guard, Football

Tim Seneff (1960) Strong Safety, Football

Toby Middlesworth (1962) Defensive Back, Football

Frank Kmet (1970) Defensive Tackle, Football

Tony Vinson (1971) Running Back, Football

Emmet Zitelli (1974) Offensive Guard, Football

Pete VanderWeele (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Landon Johnson (1981) Linebacker , Football

Charles Davis (1983) Tight End, Football

Tim Johns (2000) Linebacker, Football

Sunday, March 14

Nyles Beverly (2001) Cornerback, Football

Steve O'Neil (1944) Forward, Men's Basketball

Rick Sayers (1951) Wide Receiver, Football

Rodney Dennis (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Zach Edey (2002) Center, Men's Basketball

