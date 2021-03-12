Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Tournament Preview: Purdue vs. Ohio State — GoldandBlack.com Painter was surprised Eric Hunter was left off All-Defense Team — GoldandBlack.com BO: On Purdue's staff — GoldandBlack.com ($) This freshman class different from Baby Boilers — Journal and Courier ($) Bracketology: ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Greg Long returned to tend to 'unfinished business' — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women's Basketball: Season ends but questions remain — Journal and Courier Softball: Seventh inning comeback leads Purdue to victory — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY