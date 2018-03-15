Can Carsen Edwards and @BoilerBall lock down the trophy? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mF5lCPIanl— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 14, 2018
Basketball
How All-American Carsen Edwards wound up at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com video series Lasting Legacy: Vincent Edwards — GoldandBlack.com
Old National Presents: Five NCAA surprises — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Chat: Transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Haarms comfortable with being hated — JCOnline.com ($)
Scouting Purdue-Fullerton — JCOnline.com ($)
Painter's NCAA troubles not quite as perceived — News-Sentinel.com
Painter wants to keep it simple — FOXSports.com
Purdue's experienced group hopes for deep run — AP.org
Scout breaks down Big Ten tourney teams — BTN.com
Last minute region-by-region analysis — SI.com
Obama picks brackets — ESPN.com
Purdue women head to familiar territory in WNIT opener — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue looks to prove NCAA wrong in WNIT - GoldandBlack.com
Scouting Purdue women at IUPUI — JCOnline.com ($)
Women begin path for future NCAA bids — JCOnline.com ($)
Recruiting
Highly recruited forward discusses visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Boilermakers born today: March 15
Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball
Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball
Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.