University Book Store headlines: 3.15.18

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Basketball

How All-American Carsen Edwards wound up at Purdue — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com video series Lasting Legacy: Vincent Edwards — GoldandBlack.com

Old National Presents: Five NCAA surprises — GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Chat: Transcript — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Haarms comfortable with being hated — JCOnline.com ($)

Scouting Purdue-Fullerton — JCOnline.com ($)

Painter's NCAA troubles not quite as perceived — News-Sentinel.com

Painter wants to keep it simple — FOXSports.com

Purdue's experienced group hopes for deep run — AP.org

Scout breaks down Big Ten tourney teams — BTN.com

Last minute region-by-region analysis — SI.com

Obama picks brackets — ESPN.com

Purdue women head to familiar territory in WNIT opener — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue looks to prove NCAA wrong in WNIT - GoldandBlack.com

Scouting Purdue women at IUPUI — JCOnline.com ($)

Women begin path for future NCAA bids — JCOnline.com ($)

Recruiting

Highly recruited forward discusses visit — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Boilermakers born today: March 15

Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football

Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men's Basketball

Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women's Basketball

Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football

