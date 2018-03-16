Basketball
GoldandBlack.com preview: No. 11 Purdue vs. Fullerton — GoldandBlack.com
Vincent Edwards more comfortable on ankle, ready to impact — GoldandBlack.com
Haas present questions opponent must answer — GoldandBlack.com
Fullerton's backcourt hopes to test Purdue D — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adjusting to new role; Day 1 notebook — GoldandBlack.com
Teammates project Thompson's job prospects — GoldandBlack.com
Wrap video — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Vincent Edwards out to prove effort — JCOnline.com ($)
Purdue looking to regain defensive identity — JCOnline.com ($)
For seniors, NCAAs chance to cement legacy — HeraldBulletin.com ($)
Win or go home for Purdue — PurdueExponent.org
Day 1 practice gallery — PurdueExponent.org
Blessed and cursed, Boilermaker fans live on — IndyStar.com ($)
Describing Carsen Edwards — WTHR.com
Thompson takes over the mic — WTHR.com
Purdue prepares for Fullerton — Fox59.com
Purdue's path tough in NCAAs — JG.net
Nothing new for Purdue — JG.net
Five keys for Purdue to avoid an upset — News-Sentinel.com
Fullerton vs. Purdue: How they match up — LATimes.com
For Fullerton, history repeating itself — FullertonTitans.com
Fullerton not struck by NCAA stage — DailyTitan.com
Purdue women win first-round WNIT game — GoldandBlack.com | JCOnline.com ($) | PurdueSports.com
If you're senior guard Dakota Mathias, it's clear Perseverance Pays at #Purdue:— Dave Furst (@DaveFurst) March 15, 2018
From mono to vertigo to a special relationship with ex-Boiler Rapheal Davis. The oddest of journeys has produced one of the most memorable careers. @BoilerBall @rtv6 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/F5g752IapV
Recruiting
Purdue signee profile: Lawrence Johnson — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Football
Stickford could land in Purdue rotation — JCOnline.com ($)
Olympic/other
All-American Meitz fifth in 500 free — PurdueSports.com
Baseball ready for rematch — PurdueSports.com
Swimmers impress in 800 relay — PurdueSports.com
Five wrestlers still competing at NCAAs — PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers born today: March 16
Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football
Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football
Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football
Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football
Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football
Boilermakers born Saturday: March 17
Tom Bettis (1933) Guard, Football
Fred Akers (1938) Head Coach, Football
Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football
Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football
Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball
Boilermakers born Sunday: March 18
Ken Watkins (1950) Offensive Guard, Football
Jared Armstrong (1985) Punter, Football
Joe Gilliam (1992) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.