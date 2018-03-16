Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.16.18

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Basketball

GoldandBlack.com preview: No. 11 Purdue vs. Fullerton — GoldandBlack.com

Vincent Edwards more comfortable on ankle, ready to impact — GoldandBlack.com

Haas present questions opponent must answer — GoldandBlack.com

Fullerton's backcourt hopes to test Purdue D — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue adjusting to new role; Day 1 notebook — GoldandBlack.com

Teammates project Thompson's job prospects — GoldandBlack.com

Wrap video — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Vincent Edwards out to prove effort — JCOnline.com ($)

Purdue looking to regain defensive identity — JCOnline.com ($)

For seniors, NCAAs chance to cement legacy — HeraldBulletin.com ($)

Win or go home for Purdue — PurdueExponent.org

Day 1 practice gallery — PurdueExponent.org

Blessed and cursed, Boilermaker fans live on — IndyStar.com ($)

Describing Carsen Edwards — WTHR.com

Thompson takes over the mic — WTHR.com

Purdue prepares for Fullerton — Fox59.com

Purdue's path tough in NCAAs — JG.net

Nothing new for Purdue — JG.net

Five keys for Purdue to avoid an upset — News-Sentinel.com

Fullerton vs. Purdue: How they match up — LATimes.com

For Fullerton, history repeating itself — FullertonTitans.com

Fullerton not struck by NCAA stage — DailyTitan.com

Purdue women win first-round WNIT game — GoldandBlack.com | JCOnline.com ($) | PurdueSports.com

Recruiting

Purdue signee profile: Lawrence Johnson — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Football

Stickford could land in Purdue rotation — JCOnline.com ($)

Olympic/other

All-American Meitz fifth in 500 free — PurdueSports.com

Baseball ready for rematch — PurdueSports.com

Swimmers impress in 800 relay — PurdueSports.com

Five wrestlers still competing at NCAAs — PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers born today: March 16

Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football

Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football

Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football

Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football

Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football

Boilermakers born Saturday: March 17

Tom Bettis (1933) Guard, Football

Fred Akers (1938) Head Coach, Football

Pat Labus (1945) Center, Football

Bruce Rennie (1955) Tight End, Football

Jacquil Taylor (1995) Forward, Basketball

Boilermakers born Sunday: March 18

Ken Watkins (1950) Offensive Guard, Football

Jared Armstrong (1985) Punter, Football

Joe Gilliam (1992) Linebacker, Football

{{ article.author_name }}