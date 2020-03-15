News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.16.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

CDC recommends no mass gatherings for the next eight weeks — CDC.gov

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The 172 teams that could have heard their names called Sunday — ESPN.com

Final brackets: ESPN.com | CBS Sports

College basketball's end came quickly; now, questions — GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten Tournament ticket refund information — PurdueSports.com

NCAA's emmert talks about timeline and decision process - ESPN

PURDUE RECRUITING

Georgia cornerback commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

What does this recruiting embargo mean for basketball recruiting? — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Offensive line leaning on last year's experience for improvement — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER AND OLYMPIC PURDUE SPORTS

Q&A: Mike Bobinski — Journal and Courier ($)

Flu pandemic has affected Purdue sports before — GoldandBlack.com

Illinois' Whitman"on estoring eligibility 'it's easy in theory' - News-Gazette

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football

Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football

Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football

Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football

Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football

