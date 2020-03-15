Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

CDC recommends no mass gatherings for the next eight weeks — CDC.gov

PURDUE BASKETBALL

The 172 teams that could have heard their names called Sunday — ESPN.com Final brackets: ESPN.com | CBS Sports College basketball's end came quickly; now, questions — GoldandBlack.com Big Ten Tournament ticket refund information — PurdueSports.com NCAA's emmert talks about timeline and decision process - ESPN

Statement just in from the NCAA and VP of Basketball Dan Gavitt: there will be no release of a 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket. pic.twitter.com/23JsaAlFUA — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Georgia cornerback commits to Purdue — GoldandBlack.com What does this recruiting embargo mean for basketball recruiting? — GoldandBlack.com ($) What does this recruiting embargo mean for basketball recruiting? — GoldandBlack.com ($)





PURDUE FOOTBALL

Offensive line leaning on last year's experience for improvement — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER AND OLYMPIC PURDUE SPORTS

Q&A: Mike Bobinski — Journal and Courier ($) Flu pandemic has affected Purdue sports before — GoldandBlack.com Illinois' Whitman"on estoring eligibility 'it's easy in theory' - News-Gazette

Here’s the design/what this year’s Final Four court would have looked like if the national semifinals and title game would have been played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.



H/T to @DavidWorlock for providing. pic.twitter.com/uNpRPrAgXc — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 15, 2020

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY