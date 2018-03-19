We have a tip time.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 19, 2018
🆚 Texas Tech
📅 Friday, March 23
⏰ Approx. 10 PM ET
📍 Boston, Mass. #MarchMadness / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/FbPkMKtyxb
Basketball
Edwards carries Purdue - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Blog: On to the next weekend - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Haas still has presence--just on bench - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Mathias delivers in clutch on perfectly executed play - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com takeaways and wrap video - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Texas Tech coach: 'I must have looked like an idiot' - USA Today
One reason to believe in every Sweet 16 team - CBSSports.com
Ranking the Sweet 16 - Sporting News
Stat blast: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Doyel: Mathias sends Martin home - Indystar.com
Izzo: 'I don't plan on going anywhere' - Yahoosports.com
WBB advances in WNIT - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Haas' mom: 'Just one more time they let him down' - Indystar.com
Waking up today like Coach Keady. #MarchMadness / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/TNDvVPUp6k— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 19, 2018
Recruiting
Basketball bonds Purdue recruit, father on way to state finals- Journal & Courier
Olympic/Other
Men's tennis splits two at Indian Wells - Purduesports.com
Men's golf ninth at Sawgrass - Purduesports.com
Baseball swept at Saint Louis - Purduesports.com
Boilermaker birthdays
Errol Patterson (1953) Football, wide receiver
Joe Barioli (1960) Football, kicker
Dorien Bryant (1985) Football, wide receiver
Stephanie Helgeson (1987) Women's basketball, Center
Tim Dougherty (1988) Football, kicker
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.