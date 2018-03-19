Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.19.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Edwards carries Purdue - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Blog: On to the next weekend - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Haas still has presence--just on bench - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Mathias delivers in clutch on perfectly executed play - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com takeaways and wrap video - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Texas Tech coach: 'I must have looked like an idiot' - USA Today

One reason to believe in every Sweet 16 team - CBSSports.com

Ranking the Sweet 16 - Sporting News

Stat blast: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Doyel: Mathias sends Martin home - Indystar.com

Izzo: 'I don't plan on going anywhere' - Yahoosports.com

WBB advances in WNIT - GoldandBlack.com | Purduesports.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Haas' mom: 'Just one more time they let him down' - Indystar.com


Recruiting

Basketball bonds Purdue recruit, father on way to state finals- Journal & Courier

Olympic/Other

Men's tennis splits two at Indian Wells - Purduesports.com

Men's golf ninth at Sawgrass - Purduesports.com

Baseball swept at Saint Louis - Purduesports.com


Boilermaker birthdays 

Errol Patterson (1953) Football, wide receiver

Joe Barioli (1960) Football, kicker

Dorien Bryant (1985) Football, wide receiver

Stephanie Helgeson (1987) Women's basketball, Center

Tim Dougherty (1988) Football, kicker

