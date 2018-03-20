Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.20.18

GoldandBlack.com staff

Vince Edwards talks about Sweet 16

Men's Basketball

Haarms much more than hair, celebration - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Painter on advancing to Sweet 16 - GoldandBlack.com

Thompson: Purdue has what it takes to reach Elite Eight - Journal & Courier

Sweet 16 Preview: Purdue vs. Texas Tech - BTN.com

Big Ten to has multiple teams in Sweet 16 for record 11th straight year - Big Ten

Ticket information Sweet 16 - Diehards

Purdue NCAA Report March 19 - Purduesports.com

Purdue engineers to design brace for Haas, but will it help? - ESPN

With so many seeds eliminated, it is time to reseed the Sweet 16 - ESPN

Texas Tech coaches obsessed with Whataburger - MSN.com

Upon further review: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Early look: Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue/IU to clash in WNIT - WTHR

Recruiting

Purdue hoops target keeping baseball open - Muncie Star-Press

Football

Spring practice Day 6 analysis - GoldandBlack.com ($)

What stood out Practice No. 6 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Sparks comfortable to full-time switch to receiver - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Hayt wins medal at Hayt golf tournament - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: March 20

Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football

Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball

Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football

Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football

Uche Nwaneri (1984) Offensive Guard, Football

Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

