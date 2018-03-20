Vince Edwards talks about Sweet 16
For everyone traveling to Boston this week, a heads up... ❄️❄️❄️💨💨💨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/muPo3VpnR1— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 20, 2018
Men's Basketball
Haarms much more than hair, celebration - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Painter on advancing to Sweet 16 - GoldandBlack.com
Thompson: Purdue has what it takes to reach Elite Eight - Journal & Courier
Sweet 16 Preview: Purdue vs. Texas Tech - BTN.com
Big Ten to has multiple teams in Sweet 16 for record 11th straight year - Big Ten
Ticket information Sweet 16 - Diehards
Purdue NCAA Report March 19 - Purduesports.com
Purdue engineers to design brace for Haas, but will it help? - ESPN
With so many seeds eliminated, it is time to reseed the Sweet 16 - ESPN
Texas Tech coaches obsessed with Whataburger - MSN.com
Upon further review: Purdue-Butler - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Early look: Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue/IU to clash in WNIT - WTHR
.@RobbieHummel was miserable playing in Russia. So he came back to the U.S. and found a renewed love of basketball through @BigTenNetwork and @espn. And now, @BoilerBall is making a run. #MarchMadness https://t.co/7UmtPLnWdr pic.twitter.com/rIWpFsXEPf— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 19, 2018
Recruiting
Purdue hoops target keeping baseball open - Muncie Star-Press
Football
Spring practice Day 6 analysis - GoldandBlack.com ($)
What stood out Practice No. 6 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Sparks comfortable to full-time switch to receiver - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Hayt wins medal at Hayt golf tournament - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: March 20
Jerry Johnson (1948) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball
Larry Marquess (1950) Defensive End, Football
Donn Eiler (1952) Defensive Tackle, Football
Kip Jones (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball
Greg Miller (1968) Defensive Tackle, Football
Brandon Jones (1982) Running Back, Football
Uche Nwaneri (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Gordon Watt (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.