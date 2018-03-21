Fly with us. #MarchMadness / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/985zA1Unnj— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 21, 2018
Basketball
Two Boilers define post production for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball team enjoying Keady's presence - Journal & Courier
Ten things to know about Texas Tech coach Chris Beard - Dallas Morning News
16 of the most interesting Final Four combinations - Yahoosports.com
Vincent Edwards basketball background helps with versatility - Washington Post
Haarms' new hairstyles - Indystar.com
Texas Tech's Keenan Evans embraces role in team turnaround - USA Today
Purdue-Texas Tech matchup and prediction - Sporting News
Keady talks about Cuonzo Martin's Missouri Tigers - Exponent
Football
Shepherd sees playmakers in receiving corps - GoldandBlack.com
Zico gaining confidence - GoldandBlack.com
Lineman hoping to make mark - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Sparks embraces position change - Journal & Courier
Recruiting
Louisville receiver takes visit- GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Forecasted weekend weather forces softball to change locations - Purduesports.com
Friday baseball doubleheader now begins at 2 p.m. - Purduesports.com
Baseball TV, Webcast schedules released - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: March 21
Don Kiepert (1948) Quarterback, Football
Ted Gilmore (1967) Assistant Coach, Football
Tony Mayfield (1975) Guard, Men's Basketball
Sean Malone (1979) Cornerback, Football
Chelsea Jones (1990) Center, Women's Basketball
Matt Burke (1995) Tight End, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.