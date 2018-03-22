Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.22.18

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Eifert living his dream - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue-Texas Tech preview - Purduesports.com

Carsen Edwards tabbed second team All-American - Purduesports.com

Vincent Edwards talks with Andy Katz and much more - NCAA.com | Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette

Mathias sets the tone with calm intensity - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue a favorite over Texas Tech - Bing | Las Vegas Odds

Purdue's NCAA headquarters in Boston - Purduesports.com

Big East pushes 'none and two' for basketball - Big East

UMBC win to pay off with arena naming rights? - Baltimore Business Journal

Tonight's WNIT: Scouting Purdue at Indiana - Journal & Courier ($) | Goshen News

Purdue looks to reverse trend against Indiana - Journal & Courier ($)

Experience carries Purdue as season wears on - Ft. Wayne News-Sentinel

Bilas: We've seen this tournament before - ESPN

Football

Day 7 Analysis - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Higgins learning from mistakes as he enters Year 2 - GoldandBlack.com

What stood out at Wednesday's practice - GoldandBlack.com

Outside receiver feels right for Wright - GoldandBlack.com

Young defensive line looking to improve - Journal & Courier

Recruiting

Boiling Over: March 21 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Recruit Thompson a Junior All-Star - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

More about Purdue West development and State Street project - Journal & Courier ($)

Boilermakers born today: March 22


Bill Stinchcomb (1955) Kicker, Football

Bryan Jacquay (1977) Cornerback, Football

Najee Tyler (1991) Quarterback, Football

