Making our own history.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 22, 2018
Boston 3️⃣ Party. #BoilerUp 🚂 / #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/2EVeMiK9yH
Basketball
Eifert living his dream - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue-Texas Tech preview - Purduesports.com
Carsen Edwards tabbed second team All-American - Purduesports.com
Vincent Edwards talks with Andy Katz and much more - NCAA.com | Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette
Mathias sets the tone with calm intensity - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue a favorite over Texas Tech - Bing | Las Vegas Odds
Purdue's NCAA headquarters in Boston - Purduesports.com
Big East pushes 'none and two' for basketball - Big East
UMBC win to pay off with arena naming rights? - Baltimore Business Journal
Tonight's WNIT: Scouting Purdue at Indiana - Journal & Courier ($) | Goshen News
Purdue looks to reverse trend against Indiana - Journal & Courier ($)
Experience carries Purdue as season wears on - Ft. Wayne News-Sentinel
Bilas: We've seen this tournament before - ESPN
Football
Day 7 Analysis - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Higgins learning from mistakes as he enters Year 2 - GoldandBlack.com
What stood out at Wednesday's practice - GoldandBlack.com
Outside receiver feels right for Wright - GoldandBlack.com
Young defensive line looking to improve - Journal & Courier
Recruiting
Boiling Over: March 21 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Recruit Thompson a Junior All-Star - Journal & Courier ($)
Olympic/Other
More about Purdue West development and State Street project - Journal & Courier ($)
Boilermakers born today: March 22
Bill Stinchcomb (1955) Kicker, Football
Bryan Jacquay (1977) Cornerback, Football
Najee Tyler (1991) Quarterback, Football
