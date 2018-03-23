Assistant coach Greg Gary on Texas Tech
Basketball
Purdue-Texas Tech preview - GoldandBlack.com
Everything you need to know about Friday's Sweet 16 games - ESPN
Haas wants to play, Painter pessimistic -GoldandBlack.com | SI.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue and Texas Tech grew from Denver experience - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue assistant, TTU head coach go way back - GoldandBlack.com
Doyel: Purdue trusts PJ on court, but not behind wheel - Indystar.com
Purdue, WVU built from scrimmage to Sweet 16 - Journal & Courier ($)
WL Mayor bets Triple XXX root beer on Purdue - Journal & Courier ($) | Everything Lubbock
Wrap video: Sweet 16 and Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com ($)
NCAA Tournament report: Purduesports.com
Michigan looking like Final Four contender - Yahoosports.com
Former Purdue assistant Weber headed to Elite Eight - Yahoosports.com
What separates each coach in Sweet 16 - ESPN
Women's season comes to end at IU - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Gold and Black Report: March 23
Football
Spring game information - Purduesports.com
Young defensive line looking to improve - Journal & Courier ($) | GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Tracking the Boilermakers - Purduesports.com
Johnson wins silver at NCAAs - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: March 23
Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football
Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football
Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football
Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football
Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football
Chris Clopton (1978) Wide Receiver/Defensive back, Football
Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday, March 24
Mike Northington (1954) Defensive Back, Football
Dan McDermott (1955) Center, Men's Basketball
Everett Pickens (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Boilermakers celebrating birthday Sunday, March 25
Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football
Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Bob Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football
Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football
Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football
Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football
