Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-23 07:20:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store headlines: 3.23.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Assistant coach Greg Gary on Texas Tech

Basketball

Purdue-Texas Tech preview - GoldandBlack.com

Everything you need to know about Friday's Sweet 16 games - ESPN

Haas wants to play, Painter pessimistic -GoldandBlack.com | SI.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue and Texas Tech grew from Denver experience - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue assistant, TTU head coach go way back - GoldandBlack.com

Doyel: Purdue trusts PJ on court, but not behind wheel - Indystar.com

Purdue, WVU built from scrimmage to Sweet 16 - Journal & Courier ($)

WL Mayor bets Triple XXX root beer on Purdue - Journal & Courier ($) | Everything Lubbock

Wrap video: Sweet 16 and Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com ($)

NCAA Tournament report: Purduesports.com

Michigan looking like Final Four contender - Yahoosports.com

Former Purdue assistant Weber headed to Elite Eight - Yahoosports.com

What separates each coach in Sweet 16 - ESPN

Women's season comes to end at IU - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Gold and Black Report: March 23

Football

Spring game information - Purduesports.com

Young defensive line looking to improve - Journal & Courier ($) | GoldandBlack.com

Olympic/Other

Tracking the Boilermakers - Purduesports.com

Johnson wins silver at NCAAs - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: March 23


Dennis Gamauf (1951) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bob Pickering (1961) Linebacker, Football

Lee Dell Clay (1961) Linebacker, Football

Tim Richardson (1964) Tailback, Football

Scott Schult (1967) Defensive End, Football

Tim Spiker (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Derrick Brown (1976) Free Safety, Football

Chris Clopton (1978) Wide Receiver/Defensive back, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthdays Saturday, March 24

Mike Northington (1954) Defensive Back, Football

Dan McDermott (1955) Center, Men's Basketball

Everett Pickens (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Boilermakers celebrating birthday Sunday, March 25

Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football

Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Bob Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football

Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football

Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football

Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}