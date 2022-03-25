University Book Store Headlines: 3.25.2022

 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
PURDUE BASKETBALL

Sweet 16 Preview - GoldandBlack.com | Athlon | CBS | Sporting News

Gold and Black Report: March 25 - GoldandBlack.com Facebook

Doyel: Purdue doesn't want a North Texas repeat - IndyStar

Predictions/Betting lines - New York Post

Displays of pride seen on both sides of Wabash River - Journal and Courier

Can Saint Peter's really beat Purdue - NorthJersey.com

Morton not all the close to home - Journal and Courier

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Downs, Rzepka finish in top-10 in NCAA diving - Purduesports.com

Baseball to begin Big Ten play by hosting Ohio State - Purduesports.com

Softball opens season at home - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football

Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football

Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football

Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 26 (SATURDAY)

Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football

Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football

BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 27 (SUNDAY)

Alex Agase (dec.) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football

Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football

Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chike Okeafor (1976) Linebacker, Football

Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football

Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football

Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football

