University Book Store Headlines: 3.25.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Sweet 16 Preview - GoldandBlack.com | Athlon | CBS | Sporting News
Gold and Black Report: March 25 - GoldandBlack.com Facebook
Doyel: Purdue doesn't want a North Texas repeat - IndyStar
Predictions/Betting lines - New York Post
Displays of pride seen on both sides of Wabash River - Journal and Courier
Can Saint Peter's really beat Purdue - NorthJersey.com
Morton not all the close to home - Journal and Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Downs, Rzepka finish in top-10 in NCAA diving - Purduesports.com
Baseball to begin Big Ten play by hosting Ohio State - Purduesports.com
Softball opens season at home - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Snider (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball
Bill Yanchar (1948) Defensive Guard, Football
Jon Zwitt (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Robert Pruitt (1958) Fullback, Football
Mike Thrash (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Drobac (1963) Tailback, Football
Jeff Witter (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Shane Summers (1982) Free Safety, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 26 (SATURDAY)
Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football
Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football
BOILERMAKERS BORN MARCH 27 (SUNDAY)
Alex Agase (dec.) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football
Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football
Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football
Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football
Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Chike Okeafor (1976) Linebacker, Football
Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football
Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football
Jack Smith (1999) Linebacker, Football
