Basketball
THANK YOU boiler nation for an unforgettable 4 years! All love!— Pj Thompson (@pj_thompson11) March 26, 2018
I just want to thank everyone involved with Purdue Athletics, from staff, to fans, and beyond. Thank your for the 4 most special years of my life. On to bigger and better things now! #BoilerUp 🚂— Isaac Haas (@theoriginalhaas) March 26, 2018
Blog: Wrapping up Purdue's season - GoldandBlack.com ($)
The season is over, now what for Purdue? - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Seniors find it hard to let go - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue meets the end of the line vs. Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | Herald-Bulletin ($)
Carsen Edwards, Haas talk immediate futures - GoldandBlack.com
Wrap videos/takeaways - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stat Blast: Purdue-Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball family pushed Vincent Edwards at every turn - GoldandBlack.com
Doyel: Fate screws Purdue again - Indy Star ($)
Seniors' legacy not yet complete - Journal and Courier ($) | Journal Gazette
Edwards named All-Region - PurdueSports.com
Kravitz: Seniors will be remembered as ultimate winners - WTHR.com
Kravitz: Haas would have helped, but Purdue played one of worse games - WTHR.com
Painter recommends Carsen Edwards test NBA waters - Herald-Bulletin ($)
Hayes: Carsen Edwards only sure thing moving forward - News-Sentinel
Boilermakers have eyes on the future - Journal Gazette
Purdue's Vincent Edwards popped into Texas Tech's locker room to congratulate the Red Raiders pic.twitter.com/n1pWDHSCnj— Dan Greene (@thedangreene) March 24, 2018
Football
It’s a blessing to even be in this position✊🏽💯 TOP 5 (no order) Recruitment still open to new opportunities #StayTuned 📺 pic.twitter.com/gbcQFLVmWo— Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) March 24, 2018
David Bell sets another visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Analysis Day 8 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brohm after Friday's practice - GoldandBlack.com
What stood out, practice No. 8 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
O-line looks to add depth, tougher mentality - Journal and Courier ($)
Titans reach deal with Kevin Pamphile - Titansonline.com
Olympic/other
Women's golf finishes seventh at Clemson - PurdueSports.com
Women's tennis falls at Michigan - PurdueSports.com
Baseball splits weekend - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers finish 19th at NCAAs - PurdueSports.com
Johnson repeats on 3-meter - PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
March 26
Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football
Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.