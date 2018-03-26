Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.26.18

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Basketball

Blog: Wrapping up Purdue's season - GoldandBlack.com ($)

The season is over, now what for Purdue? - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Seniors find it hard to let go - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue meets the end of the line vs. Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier ($) | Herald-Bulletin ($)

Carsen Edwards, Haas talk immediate futures - GoldandBlack.com

Wrap videos/takeaways - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat Blast: Purdue-Texas Tech - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball family pushed Vincent Edwards at every turn - GoldandBlack.com

Doyel: Fate screws Purdue again - Indy Star ($)

Seniors' legacy not yet complete - Journal and Courier ($) | Journal Gazette

Edwards named All-Region - PurdueSports.com

Kravitz: Seniors will be remembered as ultimate winners - WTHR.com

Kravitz: Haas would have helped, but Purdue played one of worse games - WTHR.com

Painter recommends Carsen Edwards test NBA waters - Herald-Bulletin ($)

Hayes: Carsen Edwards only sure thing moving forward - News-Sentinel

Boilermakers have eyes on the future - Journal Gazette

Football

David Bell sets another visit - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Analysis Day 8 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brohm after Friday's practice - GoldandBlack.com

What stood out, practice No. 8 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

O-line looks to add depth, tougher mentality - Journal and Courier ($)

Titans reach deal with Kevin Pamphile - Titansonline.com

Olympic/other

Women's golf finishes seventh at Clemson - PurdueSports.com

Women's tennis falls at Michigan - PurdueSports.com

Baseball splits weekend - PurdueSports.com

Boilermakers finish 19th at NCAAs - PurdueSports.com

Johnson repeats on 3-meter - PurdueSports.com

Birthdays

March 26

Steve Baumgartner (1951) Defensive End, Football

Kevin Nolan (1973) Free Safety, Football

