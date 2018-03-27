Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.27.18

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Purdue extends offer to South Carolina running back - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mackey's ball-hawk skills standing out in secondary - GoldandBlack.com

Day 9 analysis - GoldandBlack.com ($)

What stood out, Day 9 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue looking to build depth on O-line - GoldandBlack.com

Duo growing together in secondary - Journal & Courier ($)

Day 9 gallery - Journal & Courier ($)

Basketball

Haas undergoes surgery - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: The reset button for Purdue, important stuff and Haas - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Carsen Edwards will explore NBA Draft - GoldandBlack.com | PurdueSports.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Herald-Bulletin ($)

Revisiting predictions - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Podcast: Purdue's past, future - GoldandBlack.com

Mathias picked for 3-point championship - PurdueSports.com

Birthdays

March 27

Alex Agase (dec.) (1922) Head Coach/Guard, Football

Vic Baltzell (1949) Offensive Back, Football

Mike Fuetterer (1960) Wide Receiver, Football

Brad Hornor (1964) Defensive Line, Football

Todd Foster (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chike Okeafor(1976) Linebacker, Football

Jamaal Wilson (1981) Wide Receiver, Football

Brycen Hopkins (1997) Tight End, Football

Ethan Smart (1997) Offensive Lineman, Football

{{ article.author_name }}