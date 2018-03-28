Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.28.18

GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Purdue a contender for Indy blue-chipper David Bell - GoldandBlack.com

Heathier, maturing Major flashing 'prototype' skills this spring - GoldandBlack.com

Signee Profile: Branson Deen - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Season Review: Ryan Cline - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Edwards picks up more All-America honors - PurdueSports.com

Purdue transitioning to new identity - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

Valpo in town for midweek baseball opener - PurdueSports.com

Softball preps for Fighting Irish - PurdueSports.com

Johnson wins third Big Ten Diver of year - PurdueSports.com

Birthdays

March 28

Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball

Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football

Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football

Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball

Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football

Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball

Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football

