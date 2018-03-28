Football
Purdue a contender for Indy blue-chipper David Bell - GoldandBlack.com
Heathier, maturing Major flashing 'prototype' skills this spring - GoldandBlack.com
Signee Profile: Branson Deen - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
Grateful to forever be a part of the Boilermaker Family! Thank you for an unbelievable ride, #BoilerNation🚂— Dakota Mathias (@DMathias31) March 28, 2018
Season Review: Ryan Cline - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Edwards picks up more All-America honors - PurdueSports.com
Purdue transitioning to new identity - Journal & Courier ($)
Olympic/Other
Valpo in town for midweek baseball opener - PurdueSports.com
Softball preps for Fighting Irish - PurdueSports.com
Johnson wins third Big Ten Diver of year - PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
March 28
Randy Shields (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Tony Gallivan (1957) Wide Receiver, Football
Kipp Koonce (1968) Wide Receiver, Football
Beth Lapaich (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball
Jarod Ramirez (1981) Defensive End, Football
Adam Liddell (1984) Guard, Men's Basketball
Frankie Williams (1993) Defensive Back, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.