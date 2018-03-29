Football
Spring practice, Day 10 analysis - GoldandBlack.com ($)
What stood out, practice 10 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Wolfhausen readjusting to on-field role - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue first to offer Tennessee D-end - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Specialists deal with more than kicking - Journal & Courier ($)
#CCProud to welcome @DannyAnthrop to the Central Catholic Football Staff!! The #LafayetteGhost will oversee the slot receivers and punt and kick returners!! #AMDG #ChainedTogether #KRD #Adios @LCC_Athletics— Central Catholic Football (@CCknightFb) March 27, 2018
Basketball
Three point shootout field https://t.co/8DNfGWt4l1— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) March 28, 2018
Season Review: Nojel Eastern - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Building blocks may already be in place for 2018-19 - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Grad transfers reopens - Journal & Courier ($)
Edwards to play in 3 on 3 event - PurdueSports.com
Olympic/Other
Baseball wins midweek vs. Valpo - PurdueSports.com
Softball silences Irish - PurdueSports.com
Track set for split weekend - PurdueSports.com
Johnson wins third diver of year award - PurdueSports.com
Birthdays
March 29
Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football
Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football
Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football
