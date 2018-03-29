Ticker
University Book Store headlines: 3.29.18

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Spring practice, Day 10 analysis - GoldandBlack.com ($)

What stood out, practice 10 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Wolfhausen readjusting to on-field role - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue first to offer Tennessee D-end - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Specialists deal with more than kicking - Journal & Courier ($)

Basketball

Season Review: Nojel Eastern - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Building blocks may already be in place for 2018-19 - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Grad transfers reopens - Journal & Courier ($)

Edwards to play in 3 on 3 event - PurdueSports.com

Olympic/Other

Baseball wins midweek vs. Valpo - PurdueSports.com

Softball silences Irish - PurdueSports.com

Track set for split weekend - PurdueSports.com

Johnson wins third diver of year award - PurdueSports.com

Birthdays

March 29

Hil Cairnie (1956) Defensive End, Football

Jim Mitchell (1979) Quarterback, Football

Daniel Giles (1981) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gabe Holmes (1991) Tight End, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

