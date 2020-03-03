University Book Store Headlines: 3.3.2020
"In my opinion Purdue has the best fans in the country." - @calebfurst— Zach Groth (@Zach_ABC21) March 3, 2020
We caught up with @BCSAD star Caleb Furst after his big announcement on Monday evening. We'll hear more from him tonight on @ABC21WPTA at 11.@BoilerBall @BarstoolPU @HammerAndRails pic.twitter.com/MBwDUrBXYY
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue heads to Iowa for final game of season - Purduesports.com | GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier
Women's trio honored by Big Ten - Purduesports.com
Purdue +5.5 versus Iowa - ESPN
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Poindexter, safeties to call defense for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Video: Thieneman, Smiley and Allen talk - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: A glimmer of hope, the 3-4, and more - GoldandBlack.com
Allen leaning on last year's experience - Journal & Courier
Brohm's contract details - Exponent
PURDUE RECRUITING
Breakdown: Everything you need to know about Furst - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue lands Furst - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Wrestling pre-seeds announced - Purduesports.com
Baseball and Softball - Purduesports.com
Purdue makes plans for Corona Virus - Journal & Courier
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Kennedy (1946) Fullback, Football
Dave Heiss (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Fred Haug (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gary Hrivnak (1951) Defensive End, Football
Calvin Williams (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Jason Thomas (1976) Free Safety, Football
Kevin Noel (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan McGowen (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Eargle (1989) Cornerback (dec. 2017), Football
