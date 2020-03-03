News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.3.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue heads to Iowa for final game of season - Purduesports.com | GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier

Women's trio honored by Big Ten - Purduesports.com

Purdue +5.5 versus Iowa - ESPN


PURDUE FOOTBALL

Poindexter, safeties to call defense for Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

Video: Thieneman, Smiley and Allen talk - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: A glimmer of hope, the 3-4, and more - GoldandBlack.com

Allen leaning on last year's experience - Journal & Courier

Brohm's contract details - Exponent

PURDUE RECRUITING

Breakdown: Everything you need to know about Furst - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue lands Furst - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Wrestling pre-seeds announced - Purduesports.com

Baseball and Softball - Purduesports.com

Purdue makes plans for Corona Virus - Journal & Courier

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Gary Kennedy (1946) Fullback, Football

Dave Heiss (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football

Fred Haug (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Gary Hrivnak (1951) Defensive End, Football

Calvin Williams (1967) Wide Receiver, Football

Jason Thomas (1976) Free Safety, Football

Kevin Noel (1983) Wide Receiver, Football

Dan McGowen (1984) Offensive Guard, Football

Mike Eargle (1989) Cornerback (dec. 2017), Football

{{ article.author_name }}