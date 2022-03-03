University Book Store Headlines: 3.3.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Deep Dive: Spring football practice No. 2 - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com videos Chris Jefferson, Cam Allen - GoldandBlack.com
Who is Purdue's backup QB? - GoldandBlack.com
David Bell has had premlim conversations with the Colts - Yahoosports
Bell hoping for fast 40 in Combine - Indystar
Gallery: Spring practice No. 2 - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Doyel: Purdue has to get it right, Edey, Ivey not enough - IndyStar.com
Women tip-off BTT play today - Journal and Courier | Purduesports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Baseball stays undefeated in road win over Charlotte - Purduesports.com
3 Records, 4 Medals for Purdue men's simmers at Big Tens - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gary Kennedy (1946) Fullback, Football
Dave Heiss (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Fred Haug (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Gary Hrivnak (1951) Defensive End, Football
Calvin Williams (1967) Wide Receiver, Football
Jason Thomas (1976) Free Safety, Football
Kevin Noel (1983) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan McGowen (1984) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike Eargle (1989) Cornerback (dec. 2017), Football
