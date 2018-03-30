Alright third time’s the charm. Very excited to announce that I will be attending Purdue University next year! 🚂 #boilerup pic.twitter.com/MqzIzdUR2X

#Purdue was the first Power 5 offer for Lebanon (Tenn.) rising DE Zion Logue ( @tharealzbo0 ), he talks more about the Boilermakers here: https://t.co/rXdOkQqoOL pic.twitter.com/gbfM8vP8Oa

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.