football

University Book Store headlines: 3.30.18

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Basketball

Season Review: Vincent Edwards - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Season Review: Carsen Edwards - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue adds a potentially significant piece - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Herald-Bulletin ($) | Chicago Tribune

Thoughts on Boudreaux - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Mathias' run end in semis - Journal & Courier ($)

Football

BOILING OVER - Football recruiting, more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Signee Profile: Elijah Ball - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Kickers don't anticipate rotation again in '18 - GoldandBlack.com

Former Purdue All-American raises bar for WL throwers - Journal & Courier ($)

Olympic/Other

Tracking the Boilermakers - PurdueSports.com

Track and field opens Florida relays - PurdueSports.com

Softball set for road series - PurdueSports.com

Baseball opens at Penn State - PurdueSport.com

Two lead way vs. Valpo - PurdueSports.com

Johnson keeps priorities in order - Journal & Courier ($)

Birthdays

March 30

Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football

Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football

Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball

Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football

John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball

Eric Gray(1973) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football

March 31

Bob Lashley (1961) Defensive Back, Football

Joy Holmes (1969) Forward, Women's Basketball

John Gertzen (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Tim Ervin (1973) Guard, Men's Basketball

Shane Ryan (1976) Kicker, Football

Ukari Figgs (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball

Michelle Duhart (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball

Kory Sheets (1985) Running Back, Football

April 1

Mike Ray (1949) Defensive Back, Football

Burt Daly (1952) Middle Guard, Football

Jim Owen (1961) Running Back, Football

Ryan Berning (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball

Artie Haynes (1968) Fullback, Football

Danny Lounsbury (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

Eric Hedstrom (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

Griffin Alstott (1999) Quarterback, Football

