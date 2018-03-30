Basketball
Alright third time’s the charm. Very excited to announce that I will be attending Purdue University next year! 🚂 #boilerup pic.twitter.com/MqzIzdUR2X— Evan Boudreaux (@EBoudreaux12) March 29, 2018
Season Review: Vincent Edwards - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Season Review: Carsen Edwards - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue adds a potentially significant piece - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($) | Herald-Bulletin ($) | Chicago Tribune
Thoughts on Boudreaux - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mathias' run end in semis - Journal & Courier ($)
Football
BOILING OVER - Football recruiting, more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Signee Profile: Elijah Ball - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Kickers don't anticipate rotation again in '18 - GoldandBlack.com
Former Purdue All-American raises bar for WL throwers - Journal & Courier ($)
#Purdue was the first Power 5 offer for Lebanon (Tenn.) rising DE Zion Logue (@tharealzbo0), he talks more about the Boilermakers here: https://t.co/rXdOkQqoOL pic.twitter.com/gbfM8vP8Oa— Sean Williams (@SeanW_Rivals) March 29, 2018
Olympic/Other
Tracking the Boilermakers - PurdueSports.com
Track and field opens Florida relays - PurdueSports.com
Softball set for road series - PurdueSports.com
Baseball opens at Penn State - PurdueSport.com
Two lead way vs. Valpo - PurdueSports.com
Johnson keeps priorities in order - Journal & Courier ($)
Birthdays
March 30
Bob Sebeck (1947) Offensive Guard, Football
Lee Ryan (1947) Offensive Tackle, Football
Ralph Taylor (1947) Forward, Men's Basketball
Walter Whitehead (1948) Center, Football
John Askew (1964) Center, Men's Basketball
Eric Gray(1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chris Daniels (1977) Wide Receiver, Football
March 31
Bob Lashley (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Joy Holmes (1969) Forward, Women's Basketball
John Gertzen (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Tim Ervin (1973) Guard, Men's Basketball
Shane Ryan (1976) Kicker, Football
Ukari Figgs (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball
Michelle Duhart (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kory Sheets (1985) Running Back, Football
April 1
Mike Ray (1949) Defensive Back, Football
Burt Daly (1952) Middle Guard, Football
Jim Owen (1961) Running Back, Football
Ryan Berning (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball
Artie Haynes (1968) Fullback, Football
Danny Lounsbury (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Eric Hedstrom (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Griffin Alstott (1999) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.