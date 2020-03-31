Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

One year ago today, @Cboogie_3 ended his @BoilerBall career by averaging a record 34.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament 🙌🚂 pic.twitter.com/79BuqoQQaP — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 30, 2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: About college football ... - GoldandBlack.com NCAA grants waiver for all spring-sports athletes to receive extra year of eligibility - USAToday.com Ten freshmen who exceeded their expectations - CBSSports.com Michigan AG asked to investigate rape claim against MSU basketball player - ESPN.com Rutgers lands Cliff Omoruyi, highest-ranked recruit since 2008 - ESPN.com

🌊🧜‍♂️ "What's Behind Me?" will probably brighten your day. pic.twitter.com/OJO57stdS5 — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 30, 2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hoops recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com Will there be college football in 2020? ADs weigh in - TheStadium.com Report: ESPN targeting Drew Brees as MNF analyst - SaturdayTradition.com SEC, Big 12, Pac-12 to allow virtual instruction, meetings between coaches and players during quarantine - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

New Orleans pass-rusher is a Purdue target - GoldandBlack.com Springtime shutdown means opportunities lost for basketball recruits - GoldandBlack.com TE Ben Buechel eager for opportunity to be preferred walk-on in 2020 - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Coronavirus: As stay-at-home orders linger, NASA trainer at Purdue tells how astronauts cope: 'Focus on the mission' - JCOnline.com Coronavirus: Purdue graduate Tyler Mantel tackling ventilator shortage - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY