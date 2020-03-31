University Book Store Headlines: 3.31.2020
One year ago today, @Cboogie_3 ended his @BoilerBall career by averaging a record 34.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament 🙌🚂 pic.twitter.com/79BuqoQQaP— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 30, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: About college football ... - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA grants waiver for all spring-sports athletes to receive extra year of eligibility - USAToday.com
Ten freshmen who exceeded their expectations - CBSSports.com
Michigan AG asked to investigate rape claim against MSU basketball player - ESPN.com
Rutgers lands Cliff Omoruyi, highest-ranked recruit since 2008 - ESPN.com
🌊🧜♂️ "What's Behind Me?" will probably brighten your day. pic.twitter.com/OJO57stdS5— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 30, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue hoops recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Will there be college football in 2020? ADs weigh in - TheStadium.com
Report: ESPN targeting Drew Brees as MNF analyst - SaturdayTradition.com
SEC, Big 12, Pac-12 to allow virtual instruction, meetings between coaches and players during quarantine - CBSSports.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
New Orleans pass-rusher is a Purdue target - GoldandBlack.com
Springtime shutdown means opportunities lost for basketball recruits - GoldandBlack.com
TE Ben Buechel eager for opportunity to be preferred walk-on in 2020 - GoldandBlack.com
Through persistence and determination, #Purdue graduate Elwood Mead helped make the Hoover Dam a reality. #PurduePersistence #PurdueUniversity #TheNextGiantLeap https://t.co/eMv8zE2q6e— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) March 30, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Coronavirus: As stay-at-home orders linger, NASA trainer at Purdue tells how astronauts cope: 'Focus on the mission' - JCOnline.com
Coronavirus: Purdue graduate Tyler Mantel tackling ventilator shortage - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob Lashley (1961) Defensive Back, Football
Joy Holmes (1969) Forward, Women's Basketball
John Gertzen (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Tim Ervin (1973) Guard, Men's Basketball
Shane Ryan (1976) Kicker, Football
Ukari Figgs (1977) Guard, Women's Basketball
Michelle Duhart (1978) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kory Sheets (1985) Running Back, Football
