University Book Store Headlines: 3.4.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Road dub. pic.twitter.com/EkXdOj3pJh— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 4, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win over No. 18 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue scores mammoth win - GoldandBlack.com
Boudreaux, Purdue relentless in win - Journal & Courier
Gold and Black Analysis: Win over Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Stat Blast: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com
Michigan-Purdue headed for BTT clash - Wolverine.com
After squashing Maryland, Rutgers out to squash road demons - Ashbury Park Press
.@Cboogie_3 wearing the Adidas Adizero Rose 1 “Simeon” 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6KhJZvtFfc— B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 4, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Plummer easing back to normal after injury - GoldandBlack.com
Moore ranks fifth as big play threat - Bleacher Report
UConn agrees to $1.95 payday to play at Ohio State - New Haven Register
Spielman takes temporary leave from Nebraska football team - Omaha World Herald
Did Alabama's loyalty app to attract and retain students work? AL.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Pac-12 schools come calling for Yanni Karlaftis - Rivals.com
Tristan Cox in mix at Purdue - Lexington Herald-Leader
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
This week in Purdue baseball, episode 4 - Purduesports.com
Purdue T&F ranked No. 1 in 60-meter - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Hank Suerth (1946) Center, Men's Basketball
Jim Pruehsner (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball
Nigel Wirgowski (1954) Tight End, Football
Bart Burrell (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Tom Barr (1960) Tight End, Football
Andy Anderson (1962) Offensive Line, Football
Dennis Dotson (1967) Defensive End, Football
Duran Johnson (1984) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.