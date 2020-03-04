News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.4.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over No. 18 Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue scores mammoth win - GoldandBlack.com

Boudreaux, Purdue relentless in win - Journal & Courier

Gold and Black Analysis: Win over Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Iowa - GoldandBlack.com

Michigan-Purdue headed for BTT clash - Wolverine.com

After squashing Maryland, Rutgers out to squash road demons - Ashbury Park Press

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Plummer easing back to normal after injury - GoldandBlack.com

Moore ranks fifth as big play threat - Bleacher Report

UConn agrees to $1.95 payday to play at Ohio State - New Haven Register

Spielman takes temporary leave from Nebraska football team - Omaha World Herald

Did Alabama's loyalty app to attract and retain students work? AL.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Pac-12 schools come calling for Yanni Karlaftis - Rivals.com

Tristan Cox in mix at Purdue - Lexington Herald-Leader

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

This week in Purdue baseball, episode 4 - Purduesports.com

Purdue T&F ranked No. 1 in 60-meter - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Hank Suerth (1946) Center, Men's Basketball

Jim Pruehsner (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball

Nigel Wirgowski (1954) Tight End, Football

Bart Burrell (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Tom Barr (1960) Tight End, Football

Andy Anderson (1962) Offensive Line, Football

Dennis Dotson (1967) Defensive End, Football

Duran Johnson (1984) Linebacker, Football

