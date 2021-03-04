 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
Bart Burrell, one of Purdue's best receivers ever, celebrates his 62nd birthday today.
ICMYI

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Purdue-IU, big men and stability - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Purdue's win over Wisconsin - GoldandBlack.com

Dakich still employed by network - ESPN

PURDUE FOOTBALL

3-2-1: Coaching candidates connected to Brohm and more - GoldandBlack.com

Strength of the line? The D-Ends - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer--Purdue faces Nebraska tonight on BTN - Purduesports.com

Always Aggressive (wrestling) Podcast - Purduesports.com

Five qualify for NCAA Indoor Track Championships - Purduesports.com

Texas battling with 'Eyes of Texas' - Austin Stateman

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Hank Suerth (1946) Center, Men's Basketball

Jim Pruehsner (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball

Nigel Wirgowski (1954) Tight End, Football

Bart Burrell (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Tom Barr (1960) Tight End, Football

Andy Anderson (1962) Offensive Line, Football

Dennis Dotson (1967) Defensive End, Football

Duran Johnson (1984) Linebacker, Football

