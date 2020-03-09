University Book Store Headlines: 3.9.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue opens BTT against Ohio State - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com
Upon further review: Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com
Rutgers outlasts Purdue in OT - Journal & Courier
Gold and Black LIVE Replay: Chris Hartley - WLFI.com/GoldandBlack.com
.@Cboogie_3 drives inside for the slam@BoilerBall ↗️ @celtics ↔️ @maineredclaws pic.twitter.com/QO5Izb4Vtq— NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 8, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Brohm on Coronavirus--something that is concerning - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Steve Bryant - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Recruiting roundup- GoldandBlack.com
Weekend visitor update - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue has best finish at Big Ten wrestling in 28 years - Purduesports.com
Boilers shine at session 2 of Big Ten wrestling championships - Purduesports.com
Baseball dominates Western Kentucky - Purduesports.com
Men's golf finishes tied for fifth in Arizona - Purduesports.com
Softball falls short at Colorado State - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bronco Keser (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football
Keith Brown (1956) Tight End, Football
Jon Getz (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Neal Tull (1985) Offensive Guard, Football
Tim Faison (1997) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.