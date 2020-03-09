News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 3.9.2020

Alan Karpick
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue opens BTT against Ohio State - Journal & Courier | Purduesports.com

Upon further review: Rutgers - GoldandBlack.com

Rutgers outlasts Purdue in OT - Journal & Courier

Gold and Black LIVE Replay: Chris Hartley - WLFI.com/GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Brohm on Coronavirus--something that is concerning - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with Steve Bryant - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Recruiting roundup- GoldandBlack.com

Weekend visitor update - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue has best finish at Big Ten wrestling in 28 years - Purduesports.com

Boilers shine at session 2 of Big Ten wrestling championships - Purduesports.com

Baseball dominates Western Kentucky - Purduesports.com

Men's golf finishes tied for fifth in Arizona - Purduesports.com

Softball falls short at Colorado State - Purduesports.com


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bronco Keser (1951) Defensive Tackle, Football

Keith Brown (1956) Tight End, Football

Jon Getz (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Neal Tull (1985) Offensive Guard, Football

Tim Faison (1997) Linebacker, Football

