University Book Store Headlines: 4.01.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
One of the best to ever play at Purdue.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 31, 2020
#𝟮𝟯 / 𝗧𝗿𝗼𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝘄𝗶𝘀 https://t.co/flGLcnnUGG pic.twitter.com/RDaGRY0M8W
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Gold and Black at 30: Year 1--1990-91 - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Daily Quarantine Simulcast: Purdue '21 football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com
2020 NBA Draft: The top six seniors who could be second-round steals - CBSSports.com
Wojo: As the sports world flickers, Tom Izzo keeps the passion burning - DetroitNews.com
A breakdown in how it’s done 😤#Back4Moore x #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/hYnlHLpIxq— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 31, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
No pro day, no problem for Markus Bailey, who will have a virtual pro day - GoldandBlack.com
Around the B1G West: Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Breaking down the greatest single season from each Big Ten college football team - CBSSports.com
Ranking the top 10 college football coaches under age 45 entering the 2020 season - CBSSports.com
The offering of free courses for alumni and friends will be updated regularly. It’s just one expression of the new foundation’s vision to ensure the #PurdueUniversity experience lasts not just four years but a lifetime. To learn more, visit https://t.co/r4XdJyBdHx. pic.twitter.com/MEKueZFDEo— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) March 31, 2020
The #Purdue College of Pharmacy and Purdue University Pharmacy have been busy compounding hand sanitizer to provide this product to the Purdue community. Learn more about this campus effort. #PurduePersistence #TheNextGiantLeap #PurdueUniversity https://t.co/CxV39chsAm pic.twitter.com/OfBQ2FtJSO— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) March 31, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Coronavirus: Daniels assembles task force for ‘perhaps radical changes’ for Purdue - JCOnline.com
City halts construction on Loeb Stadium - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Ray (1949) Defensive Back, Football
Burt Daly (1952) Middle Guard, Football
Jim Owen (1961) Running Back, Football
Ryan Berning (1967) Forward, Men's Basketball
Artie Haynes (1968) Fullback, Football
Danny Lounsbury (1970) Wide Receiver, Football
Eric Hedstrom (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Griffin Alstott (1999) Quarterback, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.