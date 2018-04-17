Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-17 06:40:23 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store headlines: 4.17.18

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Purdue spring review: Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brees presents Miranda Lambert with ACM Award - NOLA.com

Recruiting

NJ linebacker makes trip to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Heavily recruited o-lineman visited Purdue last weekend - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Basketball

Eastern puts name in NBA draft without agent - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Abel names Grand Marshal of 500 Parade - Journal & Courier ($) | 500 Festival.com

Abel works for more sports inclusion - Purduesports.com

Olympic/Other

Purdue's west campus to include homes - Journal & Courier ($)

Pair of mid-week tests await softball - Purduesports.com

Baseball set for home and home with ISU - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: April 17


Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football

Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men's Basketball

Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football

George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football

Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football

Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball

Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football

Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women's Basketball

Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}