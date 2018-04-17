Football
Purdue spring review: Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brees presents Miranda Lambert with ACM Award - NOLA.com
Recruiting
NJ linebacker makes trip to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Heavily recruited o-lineman visited Purdue last weekend - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Basketball
👀 #Purdue’s @DMathias31 opened some eyes at @PITourney. pic.twitter.com/IYjdX0ahWs— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 16, 2018
Congrats to our own Mitch Bonar, who will serve alongside longtime friend @ballerabby24 as Grand Marshals of the 2018 @500Festival Parade! Details: https://t.co/AYfuB3ZBGB. pic.twitter.com/eroOm8YXEY— Special Olympics IN (@SOIndiana) April 16, 2018
Eastern puts name in NBA draft without agent - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Abel names Grand Marshal of 500 Parade - Journal & Courier ($) | 500 Festival.com
Abel works for more sports inclusion - Purduesports.com
Have your kids camp with us in Mackey Arena this summer.— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 16, 2018
Details for #Purdue Basketball camp are here:https://t.co/1qrbtpDZw2 pic.twitter.com/QgEZBVa8CE
Olympic/Other
Purdue's west campus to include homes - Journal & Courier ($)
Pair of mid-week tests await softball - Purduesports.com
Baseball set for home and home with ISU - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: April 17
Lamar Lundy (dec.) (1935) End, Football
Roger Blalock (dec.) (1946) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lance Olssen (1947) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jon Svoboda (1951) Offensive End, Football
George Ogorek (1971) Quarterback, Football
Tim Upshur (1979) Strong Safety, Football
Anthony Harris (1984) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Reid (1986) Forward, Men's Basketball
Justin Kitchens (1991) Lineman, Football
Ashley Morrissette (1995) Guard, Women's Basketball
Tobias Larry (1999) Linebacker, Football
