University Book Store headlines: 4.18.18

- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Spring review: Tight Ends - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

Recruiting board: Class of 2019 targets - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Final Rivals hoops recruiting rankings - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue pitches big-man program to Center Grove star - Indianapolis Star

Michigan City linebacker eager to join class - Journal & Courier ($)

Basketball

Edwards and Edwards swimming upstream with draft - Journal & Courier ($)

Legal experts explain issues in Haas lawsuit - Goshen News

The biggest legal issue facing fixing college hoops - Yahoosports

NABC president: Coaches 'exasperated' by issues on college hoops - Enid News & Eagle

Olympic/Other

TV needs fewer commercials, but the math is going to be hard - Advertising Age

Stingy pitching leads to Purdue win in 10 innings - Purduesports.com

Kenny lifts softball to win at Fort Wayne - Purduesports.com

Hall of Fame tickets available - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers Born Today: April 18

Bobby Fox (1958) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jeff Price (1963) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Doctor (1970) Fullback, Football

Loren Clyburn (1970) Guard, Men's Basketball

Greg Smith (1975) Defensive Tackle, Football

Clay Walters (1977) Quarterback, Football

Joe Marshall (1979) Guard, Men's Basketball

Colya Dailey (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Eugene Bright (1985) Defensive End, Football

Caleb Swanigan (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}