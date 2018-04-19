@PurdueSports #Boilermakers on the Road coming to #Indy May 8 at @topgolfindy in @FishersIN Get registered now! @JeffBrohm @CoachPainter @CoachVersyp @DaveShondell #BoilerUp @BoilerFootball @BoilerBall @PurdueVB @PurdueWBB @indyboilers https://t.co/LFdaYwerkc pic.twitter.com/olBxb5ChGb— BBE Indianapolis (@BBEIndy) April 18, 2018
Football
Spring review: Wide receivers - GoldandBlack.com
Ticket referral exchange announced - Purduesports.com
Mayfield plays like 'young Drew Brees' - NJ.com
Harbaugh receives threats from ex-player - Detroit.com
Recruiting
Gold and Black Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Thompson idled by injuries this spring - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue football recruiting: Zach Williams - Journal & Courier ($)
Surplus generated from Foster Farms trip - Journal & Courier ($)
Basketball
Exit interview: Vincent Edwards - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting
Newly offered OL interested in Purdue -
Olympic/Other
ISU pitching subdues Purdue - Purduesports.com
Softball falls in extras - Purduesports.com
Purdue development lands first industry - Journal & Courier ($)
Daniels contract extended for foreseeable future - Journal & Courier ($)
Lucas, Moffitt Earn Big Ten honors - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: April 19
John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football
John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football
Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football
Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men's Basketball
