{{ timeAgo('2018-04-19 07:37:19 -0500') }} football

University Book Store headlines: 4.19.18

GoldandBlack.com staff

Football

Spring review: Wide receivers - GoldandBlack.com

Ticket referral exchange announced - Purduesports.com

Mayfield plays like 'young Drew Brees' - NJ.com

Harbaugh receives threats from ex-player - Detroit.com

Recruiting

Gold and Black Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Thompson idled by injuries this spring - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue football recruiting: Zach Williams - Journal & Courier ($)

Surplus generated from Foster Farms trip - Journal & Courier ($)

Check out the 1:33 mark...

Basketball

Exit interview: Vincent Edwards - GoldandBlack.com

Recruiting

Newly offered OL interested in Purdue -

Olympic/Other

ISU pitching subdues Purdue - Purduesports.com

Softball falls in extras - Purduesports.com

Purdue development lands first industry - Journal & Courier ($)

Daniels contract extended for foreseeable future - Journal & Courier ($)

Lucas, Moffitt Earn Big Ten honors - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: April 19


John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football

John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football

Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football

Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}