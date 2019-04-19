Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-19 06:45:14 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.19.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

FOOTBALL

Sindelar granted a sixth season - GoldandBlack.com

Entrance Interview: Marvin Grant, Jr. - GoldandBlack.com

NFL Draft update: K Spencer Evans - GoldandBlack.com


BASKETBALL

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com

Transfer rankings for 2019-20 and 1920-21 - ESPN.com

Grading 2015 college hoops hires four years later - CBSSports.com


OLYMPIC/OTHER

Softball: Ready to challenge Big Ten-leading Northwestern - PurdueSports.com

Women's tennis: Boilers host final stretch - PurdueSports.com

Men's tennis: Boilers face two ranked foes on the road - PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Boilers open second half of B1G slate at Rutgers - PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

APRIL 19

John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football

John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football

Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football

Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men's Basketball

APRIL 20

Mark Josten (1958) Defensive End, Football

Eric Beatty (1971) Linebacker, Football

Bobby Owens (1974) Cornerback, Football

Jamaal Davis (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball

Lauren Mioton (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball

Keshia Mosley (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball

APRIL 21

Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football

Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football

Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Walter Foster (1999) Linebacker, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}