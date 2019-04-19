University Book Store Headlines: 4.19.2019
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
FOOTBALL
Sindelar granted a sixth season - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: Marvin Grant, Jr. - GoldandBlack.com
NFL Draft update: K Spencer Evans - GoldandBlack.com
BASKETBALL
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Transfer rankings for 2019-20 and 1920-21 - ESPN.com
Grading 2015 college hoops hires four years later - CBSSports.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Softball: Ready to challenge Big Ten-leading Northwestern - PurdueSports.com
Women's tennis: Boilers host final stretch - PurdueSports.com
Men's tennis: Boilers face two ranked foes on the road - PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Boilers open second half of B1G slate at Rutgers - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
APRIL 19
John Kuzniewski (1943) Fullback, Football
John Peasley (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
David Retherford (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Pat Samuels (1972) Free Safety, Football
Nate Krugger (1974) Defensive Line, Football
Adam Wetzel (1980) Center, Men's Basketball
APRIL 20
Mark Josten (1958) Defensive End, Football
Eric Beatty (1971) Linebacker, Football
Bobby Owens (1974) Cornerback, Football
Jamaal Davis (1979) Forward, Men's Basketball
Lauren Mioton (1987) Guard, Women's Basketball
Keshia Mosley (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball
APRIL 21
Ned Maloney (dec.) (1923) Lineman/Asst. Coach, Football
Jim Young (1935) Head Coach, Football
Mike Lawrence (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Walter Foster (1999) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.