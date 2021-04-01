University Book Store Headlines: 4.2.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
BOILING OVER: Spring Purdue basketball notes — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Changing of the guard in college basketball — Yahoo Sports | USA Today
Who's next at North Carolina? — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Football transfer targets and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Class 3A state final preview: Silver Creek vs. Leo — Indianapolis Star
PURDUE FOOTBALL
BOILING OVER: Purdue spring football intel — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The 3-2-1: Could Purdue play multiple quarterbacks early? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Spring Position Check: Tight ends — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mock Draft: Rondale Moore to San Diego — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: Regular season finale on deck for Purdue — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Purdue hosting Iowa — PurdueSports.com
Track: Purdue heads to Florida — PurdueSports.com
Softball: Boilermakers to meet Minnesota — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Austen Moret (1989) Center, Football
Connor Snapp (1991) Offensive Guard, Football
Saturday, April 3
Mike Pruitt (1954) Running Back, Football
Cleveland Crosby (1956) Defensive Tackle, Football
Michael White (1956) Center, Men's Basketball
Ted Benson (1961) Center, Men's Basketball
Kendall Mathews (1975) Running Back, Football
Jack Owens (1977) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball
Anthony Heygood (1986) Running Back, Football
George Karlaftis (2001) Defensive end, Football
Sunday, April 4
Bob Devall (1955) Running Back, Football
Joe Metallic (1956) Quarterback, Football
Berin Lacevic (1981) Kicker, Football
Chris Kramer (1988) Guard, Men's Basketball
